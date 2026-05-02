Rainiers Unable to Overcome Early Deficit in 11-7 Loss

Published on May 1, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (15-16) fell to the Las Vegas Aviators (17-12) on Friday night by a score of 11-7. Victor Labrada led the offense for the Rainiers with three hits and a double while Colt Emerson and Ryan Bliss drove in a pair of runs. Michael Rucker spun his 10th straight scoreless outing in relief, allowing one hit and striking out two over 0.2 innings of work.

Las Vegas fired out of the gates in the first inning. Henry Bolte lined a leadoff single into left and moved up to third when Tommy White banged a double off the left field wall. Then, Cade Marlowe worked a walk to load the bases for Joey Meneses. He pulled a double down the left field line, pushing Marlowe up to third while plating Bolte and White, making it 2-0 Aviators. After a strikeout and a flyout, Marlowe scored on a wild pitch and extended the lead to three.

Tacoma got on the board in the bottom of the third inning. With one out, Carson Taylor punched a double into left field. Two batters later, Rhylan Thomas reached on a catcher's interference, putting runners on first and second with two outs for Colt Emerson. The Mariners' top prospect (MLB Pipeline) dropped a single into shallow left-center field. Taylor hustled home from second to score the Rainiers' first run and make it 3-1.

Las Vegas broke the game open in the fourth inning. With one out, Drew Swift singled on a shallow fly ball to center field. Then, Junior Perez tripled on a ball that rolled to the wall in right-center field. Swift scored from first to make it 4-1. Bolte smacked the third straight hit of the inning into center field, plating Perez and extending the Las Vegas lead to four. The next batter, White (1), hit a two-run blast over the left-center field wall to make it 7-1 Aviators. Marlowe worked a walk and advanced to second when Meneses grounded out to third. Bryan Lavastida was then hit by a pitch, putting runners on first and second for Michael Stefanic. He punched a single into center field, bringing Marlowe into score and making it 8-1.

Tacoma cut into the Aviators' lead in the home half of the fourth inning. After Jhonny Pereda struck out to lead off the inning, Victor Labrada pulled a double down the right field line for his second hit of the contest and moved up to third when Brock Rodden poked a single into center field. Then, Labrada scored on a wild pitch, making it 8-2, as Rodden advanced to second. After a strikeout, Taylor worked a walk, putting runners at first and second base. With two on and two out, Ryan Bliss clobbered a double into the right-center field gap, clearing the bases with Rodden and Taylor crossing home to make it 8-4. The Rainiers were not done there, as Bliss advanced to third when Rhylan Thomas reached on a dropped third strike. Then, Emerson worked a walk, as ball four got to the backstop, allowing Bliss to score from third and bringing Tacoma within three.

Las Vegas extended their lead in the top of the fifth inning. With two outs, Bolte pounded a ball through the middle of the diamond for a single and then stole second base. He scored when White lined a single into shallow left field, making it 9-5 Aviators.

Tacoma got the run back in the sixth inning. With one out, Taylor walked and Ryan Bliss was plunked to put runners on first and second. Thomas loaded the bases with a single into right field. Then, Colt Emerson brought home Taylor from third with a shallow sacrifice fly to center field, making it 9-6.

Las Vegas added on in the seventh inning. After Brian Serven flied out, Swift drew a walk and Junior Perez moved him up to second with a double. Then, Bolte hit his fourth single of the contest through the left side of the infield, plating Swift and Perez to make it 11-6 Aviators.

Tacoma entered the bottom of the ninth inning needing five runs to extend the game. The Rainiers scratched a run across when Brennen Davis scored from second on a throwing error, but that was as close as it got in the 11-7 defeat.

Tacoma looks to avoid the series loss Saturday night. RHP Casey Lawrence will take the ball for his seventh start of the season. First pitch is set for 6:05 pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

OF Victor Labrada recorded his sixth multi-hit performance of the season Friday, reaching base safely in 10 of his last 11 games...he finished 3-for-5 with a double and a run scored...in his last 11 games, Labrada holds a .425 average (17x40) with three doubles, three RBI, five walks, and three stolen bases.

RHP Michael Rucker turned in his 10th straight scoreless outing Friday night, allowing one hit over 0.2 innings of work while striking out two...his 10 consecutive appearances without allowing a run is the longest streak in the PCL and tied for the second-longest across the minor league this season...since his streak started on March 31, he has the third-most IP (10.2) among all Triple-A pitchers with no runs surrendered.

INF Colt Emerson drove in a pair of RBI Friday night, the second time he's done so this season...he finished 1-for-3 with two RBI and a walk...Emerson has reached base safely in 22 of his 25 games played this season.

OF Rhylan Thomas extended his on-base streak to 11 games with a single Friday night, finishing 1-for-4...11 games is the longest active streak by a Rainiers hitter and the third-longest streak on the season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 1, 2026

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