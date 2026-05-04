Dobnak Throws Quality Start, But Rainiers Blanked in Series Finale

Published on May 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (16-17) were shut out in the series finale by the Las Vegas Aviators (18-13) by a score of 3-0 on Sunday afternoon. Randy Dobnak threw Tacoma's 10th quality start of the season, tied for the most in the minor leagues. The Rainiers bullpen combined for 3.0 scoreless innings, lowering the group's ERA to 2.44. Michael Rucker spun his 11th straight scoreless outing, allowing two hits while striking out two in 1.0 inning of work.

Tacoma threatened to open the scoring in the bottom of the fifth inning. Brian O'Keefe smacked a leadoff single into left and advanced to third when Carson Taylor pulled a single into right field. Then, Jakson Reetz was hit by a pitch to load the bases with no outs. After Alejo Lopez popped out in foul territory, Victor Labrada hit a high fly ball into right field. O'Keefe was thrown out at the plate, trying to score after the catch was made.

Las Vegas's three runs all came in the sixth inning. Bryan Lavastida lined a single into center field to lead off the inning and hustled to third when Joey Meneses reached on a fielding error. Then, Brian Serven smoked a single to short, bringing home Lavastida to make it 1-0 Aviators. Michael Stefanic laid down a sacrifice bunt to push Meneses up to third and Serven to second. After a Junior Perez ground out, Drew Swift beat out an infield single. Both Meneses and Serven scored on the play, extending the Las Vegas lead to three.

Tacoma needed three runs to stay alive heading into the bottom of the ninth inning. The Rainiers were able to muster one baserunner but failed to make any noise, dropping the series finale 3-0 to the Aviators.

Tacoma travels to Texas to start a six-game series with the El Paso Chihuahuas this week. First pitch on Tuesday is set for 5:05 pm PT.

POSTGAME NOTES:

RHP Michael Rucker extended his scoreless streak to 11 games Sunday afternoon, allowing two hits while striking out two over 1.0 IP...his 11 consecutive appearances without allowing a run is the longest streak in the PCL and tied for the second-longest across the minor league this season...since his streak started on March 31, he has the second-most IP (11.2) among all Triple-A pitchers with no runs surrendered...Rucker is the first Rainiers pitcher to record 11 consecutive scoreless outings since Cody Bolton did in 12 straight from April 18-July 9, 2024

RHP Randy Dobnak threw a quality start on Sunday, with 6.0 innings of three-run (one earned) baseball...it's the 10th quality start by a Tacoma pitcher this year, tied for the most in the minor leagues...it was Dobnak's second straight quality start.

Tacoma's bullpen combined to toss 3.0 scoreless innings in relief for the second straight game...Tacoma's bullpen leads all minor league bullpens with a 2.44 ERA, the fewest runs allowed (35) and home runs allowed (3)...the 2026 bullpen has the second-best ERA by a Tacoma bullpen through the team's first 33 games since the 2016 Rainiers bullpen had a 2.23.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2026

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