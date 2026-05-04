Postgame Notes & Box Score 5.3 at SL

Published on May 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (17-14) 7 @ Salt Late (14-19) 8

SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS

- Turner Hill collected three RBI today in a two-hit performance, his most RBI in a game this season. The outfielder has hits in five straight games.

- Jake Holton mashed his second homer of the year and series today, sending a two-run shot into the bullpens in left. The first baseman added an RBI on a bases-loaded walk in the sixth, giving him three in the game. He is 10-for-31 (.323) with 11 RBI against Salt Lake pitching this season.

SALT LAKE BEES

- Trey Mancini's is the third different Bee to walk-off a game this season, joining Jose Siri (Apr. 4 (1) vs. Sacramento) and Christian Moore (Apr. 15 vs. Sugar Land). Mancini's sacrifice fly is his first walk-off since a two-run homer ended a game on May 9, 2025 against Las Vegas as a member of the Reno Aces. He also doubled in the seventh, marking his 10th straight Sunday game with a base knock, dating back to April 27, 2025.

- Yolmer Sanchez drilled a double into the left field corner to put the Bees up 2-1. The utilityman has three straight games with at least an RBI and two games in a row with multiple. He also has at least a hit in his last three games.

- Nick Madrigal collected a multi-hit day, his second straight game with two hits. The second baseman has reached safely in seven straight games, and has six RBI across that stretch.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.