Postgame Notes & Box Score 5.3 at SL
Published on May 3, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Sacramento River Cats News Release
FINAL: Sacramento (17-14) 7 @ Salt Late (14-19) 8
SACRAMENTO RIVER CATS
- Turner Hill collected three RBI today in a two-hit performance, his most RBI in a game this season. The outfielder has hits in five straight games.
- Jake Holton mashed his second homer of the year and series today, sending a two-run shot into the bullpens in left. The first baseman added an RBI on a bases-loaded walk in the sixth, giving him three in the game. He is 10-for-31 (.323) with 11 RBI against Salt Lake pitching this season.
SALT LAKE BEES
- Trey Mancini's is the third different Bee to walk-off a game this season, joining Jose Siri (Apr. 4 (1) vs. Sacramento) and Christian Moore (Apr. 15 vs. Sugar Land). Mancini's sacrifice fly is his first walk-off since a two-run homer ended a game on May 9, 2025 against Las Vegas as a member of the Reno Aces. He also doubled in the seventh, marking his 10th straight Sunday game with a base knock, dating back to April 27, 2025.
- Yolmer Sanchez drilled a double into the left field corner to put the Bees up 2-1. The utilityman has three straight games with at least an RBI and two games in a row with multiple. He also has at least a hit in his last three games.
- Nick Madrigal collected a multi-hit day, his second straight game with two hits. The second baseman has reached safely in seven straight games, and has six RBI across that stretch.
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 3, 2026
- One Big Inning Undoes Space Cowboys in Series Finale in Reno - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Mancini's Walk-Off Seals Sunday Win, Completes Series Split Against River Cats - Salt Lake Bees
- Postgame Notes & Box Score 5.3 at SL - Sacramento River Cats
- Biggest Inning of Season Leads Reno to Series Win over Sugar Land - Reno Aces
- Dobnak Throws Quality Start, But Rainiers Blanked in Series Finale - Tacoma Rainiers
- Stevens' Eighth-Inning Single Pushes Isotopes Past El Paso, 4-3 - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Chihuahuas Split Series In Albuquerque - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Snell Starts, Comets Top Round Rock - Oklahoma City Comets
- Round Rock Drops Series Finale to Oklahoma City, 10-3 - Round Rock Express
- Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/3 vs. Las Vegas - Tacoma Rainiers
- OKC Comets Game Notes - May 3, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets
- Bees Outlasted in Back-And-Forth Loss on Gold Medal Night - Salt Lake Bees
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Sacramento River Cats Stories
- Postgame Notes & Box Score 5.3 at SL
- Postgame Notes & Box Score 4.30 at SL
- Postgame Notes & Box Score 4.29 at SL
- Postgame Notes 4.28 at SL
- SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 4.26 vs. ABQ