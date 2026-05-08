SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 5.7 vs. RNO

Published on May 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Reno (18-18) 3 @ Sacramento (19-15) 6

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game, 6-3, collecting their first back-to-back wins since April 23 and 24 vs. Albuquerque...they are now 11-5 at home, 16-7 when scoring first and 6-5 against left-handed starters...recorded double-digit hits for the 17th time this season, they are 12-5 in such games.

River Cats batters hit four total home runs, tying their season high (also, April 29 at Salt Lake)...the Cats had four games last season where the knocked four-or-more home runs...the second (Susac, 421 feet), fourth (Kennedy, 418 feet) and fifth (Susac, 409 feet) longest home runs by River Cats batters were all hit tonight.

John Michael Bertrand was the starter and earned his third-consecutive win...allowed three runs on seven hits (1 HR) with one walk and no strikeouts in 6.1 innings of work...6.1 innings marked the most by a Sacramento pitchers this season...was the first time in his career Bertrand has no recorded a strikeout in an outing...he is the only PCL pitcher and one of three Triple-A pitchers to earn three-straight winning decisions.

Michael Fulmer earned the save, his fourth of the season, tying him with Alex Hoppe for most in the PCL...is also now T-2nd in Triple-A in saves, behind Eric Cerantola (5)...threw 1.0 scoreless inning, allowing one hit and fanning one batter.

Daniel Susac (MLR) (3-for-4) began his major league rehab today with the River Cats after being placed on the 10-day IL on April 21 (retroactive to April 20) due to right elbow ulnar neuritis...hit his first home run of the year (and first since August 31, 2025), a two-run, 409-foot shot to left center field in the third inning...marked the third-longest homer by a River Cat this season...followed that up with a second homer in the fifth, making him the second River Ca this season to have a multi-homer game (also, Bryce Eldridge, April 29 at Salt Lake)...Susac had two multi-homer games in 2025 with Las Vegas, most recently on June 10 vs. Salt Lake...marked his fifth multi-hit game of the season, and third three-hit game.

Harrison Bader (MLR) (1-for-4) knocked his second home run of the season (also, March 30 with San Francisco), a leadoff solo-shot off the first pitch to left-center field...it was the second leadoff homer for the River Cats this season (also, Nate Furman, April 25 vs. ABQ), as well as Bader's eighth leadoff homer of his career and first since October 2, 2021 with St. Louis...was also the fourth leadoff homer on the first pitch in the PCL this season...was Bader's fourth leadoff blast on the first pitch in his career, with all three others occurring in 2016 with the Double-A Springfield Cardinals, most recently May 10, 2016.

Buddy Kennedy (2-for-4) hit his third home run of the year directly after Susac, marking the first back-to-back home runs for the River Cats since June 17, 2025 when Bryce Eldridge and Marco Luciano had back-to-back knocks...also was Kennedy's first time homering in back-to-back games since May 14-17, 2025 when he homered in four-consecutive games...also hit an RBI double in the seventh, his third multi-extra-base-hit game of the season...marked his 11th multi-hit game of the year, tying him with Eldridge and Victor Bericoto for most on the team.

Will Brennan went 1-for-4 with a ground-rule double, his fourth double of the season...has now hit safely in 13-straight games at the Triple-A level, the second-longest active hitting streak in the Pacific Coast League, behind Cole Carrigg (15).

ACES NOTES

The Reno Aces dropped tonight's game, putting them back at .500 and marking their first back-to-back losses since April 26 at ELP and April 28 vs. SUG...they are now 7-8 on the road, 2-4 on Thursdays and 5-8 against left-handed starters.

Tommy Henry was the starter and was dealt the loss...was making his first start with Reno since undergoing Tommy John surgery last season...gave up three home runs in a single game for the fifth time in his career...most recently did so on June 5, 2025 in one of his two appearances with Arizona last season...allowed a leadoff home run to Harrison Bader on the first pitch, the second time doing so in his career (also, May 10, 2024 vs. Tacoma).

Tyler Locklear (1-for-3) began his major league rehab assignment after being placed on the 10-day IL on March 25 (retroactive to March 22) due to recovering from left elbow surgery...knocked his first home run of the season, a 373-foot, solo-shot to left field .Ryan Waldschmidt went 2-for-5, his 10th multi-hit game of the season...he is batting .320 (24-for-75) with six doubles, one triple, one home run, 11 RBI, 11 walks, a .446 on-base percentage and a .913 OPS in 20 night games this season.

Kristian Robinson went 2-for-4, his 11th multi-hit game of the season...he is batting .375 (18-for-48) with four doubles, one triple, two home runs, five RBI, seven walks, a .625 slugging percentage and a 1.099 OPS in 13 games on the road this season.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 8, 2026

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