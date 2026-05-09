Groover's Ninth Inning RBI Double Propels Reno to Victory

Published on May 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - Just one night after home runs were the storyline, the Reno Aces and Sacramento River Cats had a pitchers' duel at Sutter Health Park going in favor, 2-1, for the Aces on Friday night.

LuJames Groover was the hero for Reno (19-18) lining an RBI double down the right field line to plate the winning run in the top of the ninth handing Sacramento (19-16) a rare low-scoring loss in game four of the series.

Mitch Bratt continued his dominance to begin his Triple-A career firing five innings of one-run ball, surrendering just three hits and one walk while striking out seven. The seven punch outs mark a new Triple-A career-high for the southpaw and matches the season-high by any Aces pitcher this season. The outing lowers Bratt's season ERA to a remarkable 2.48 through his first seven games.

On the other side, the Aces offense struggled against Sacramento's Carson Whisenhunt who also tossed five innings of one-run ball with eight strikeouts.

The River Cats struck first on a Jake Holton solo home run in the bottom of the second, but the BLC-Nine immediately answered back on an RBI ground-rule double from Tyler Locklear, who finished the night 3-for-4 with a double, walk, and RBI.

The score remained locked at 1-1 with both teams squandering scoring chances throughout the night until the top of the ninth inning. Anderdson Rojas led the inning off with a single up the middle and moved to second on a sacrifice bunt to set the scene for Groover's game-winner.

Kade Strowd entered for the bottom of the ninth and stranded the tying run on third to secure the victory for the BLC-Nine.

Friday night marked just the 14th time in the all-time series between the two teams in which the starting pitchers combined for 15-plus strikeouts, and first time since July 3, 2024. It was also just the 13th time the two teams played a game with three combined runs or less.

With the series even at two games apiece, the Aces and River Cats will matchup for game five tomorrow night in Sacramento. First pitch from Sutter Health Park will be at 6:37 p.m. PT.

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 8, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.