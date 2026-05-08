OKC Comets Game Notes - May 8, 2026

Published on May 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Salt Lake Bees (15-21) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (19-17)

Game #37 of 150/First Half #37 of 75/Home #19 of 75

Pitching Probables: SL-RHP Ryan Johnson (NR, -.--) vs. OKC-RHP Christian Romero (2-1, 4.80)

Friday, May 8, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets seek a third consecutive win as the series against the Salt Lake Bees continues at 7:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Eight-time All-Star, four-time World Series champ and former MVP Mookie Betts is scheduled to open a Major League Rehab Assignment tonight with the Comets...The Comets have a 2-1 series lead against the Bees and are 6-1 in their last seven games.

Last Game: A five-run fourth inning fueled the Oklahoma City Comets to a 6-5 win against the Salt Lake Bees Thursday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. After Salt Lake brought home a run in the first inning, Ryan Ward tied the game with a RBI double in the bottom of the first. The Bees retook the lead in the third inning on a fielder's choice, but the Comets fought back with a five-run fourth inning to take a 6-2 lead, including an opposite field three-run homer from Ryan Fitzgerald. The Bees scored two runs in the sixth inning to cut the Comets' lead to 6-4 before making it a one-run game in the eighth inning on a RBI single from Zach Humphreys. The Bees loaded the bases in the top of the ninth inning with two outs before OKC pitcher Wyatt Mills forced a flyout to end the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero (2-1) makes his eighth appearance and sixth start of the season tonight...Romero earned his third professional save after piggybacking a rehabbing Blake Snell May 3 in Round Rock, firing 3.1 innings of relief while allowing one run on three hits with no walks and four strikeouts...Across his last five appearances (four starts), Romero is 2-0 with a 3.04 ERA (8 ER/23.2 IP), 1.27 WHIP and .245 BAA...The right-hander currently ranks among PCL leaders in AVG (T-9th, .267) and WHIP (10th, 1.47)...Romero split the 2025 season between Oklahoma City and High-A Great Lakes and went 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and .228 BAA in nine starts with OKC...The Dodgers signed Romero as a minor league free agent Jan. 15, 2021 out of Mexico.

Against the Bees: 2026: 2-1 2025: 7-5 All-time: 88-76 At OKC: 46-37

The Comets and Bees meet for the first of two six-game sets this season with this week being the lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Last season, the Comets took five of six on the road, but the Bees won four of six games in OKC...At the plate, James Outman racked up a team-high 12 hits in just six games and Ryan Ward led the team with three homers. Landon Knack tossed a pair of quality starts (1-1, 3.46 ERA)...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers in 2015, the team owns a 49-31 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series...Going back to 2024, the road team is 14-6 over the last 20 games between the squads.

Best Betts: Mookie Betts is scheduled to open a Major League Rehab Assignment and play with the Comets tonight and Saturday. He is slated to bat third in the lineup and play shortstop this evening...The eight-time All-Star, four-time World Series champ and 2018 AL MVP was placed on the Dodgers' 10-day IL April 5 with a right oblique strain is going on a rehab assignment for the first time since 2015 with Double-A Portland (BOS)...He is the third former MVP to play for OKC on a rehab assignment during the Bricktown era, joining Clayton Kershaw and Cody Bellinger...Prior to his injury, Betts started the season 5-for-28 with two homers, a double and seven RBI in eight games with the Dodgers...Last season, he won his fourth World Series and third with the Dodgers, playing in 150 games and hitting .258 with 23 doubles, 20 homers and 82 RBI during his first full season at shortstop. He was a NL Gold Glove Award finalist and won the Roberto Clemente Award...Betts is in his seventh season with the Dodgers and 13th MLB season overall.

May Flowers: Oklahoma City is 6-1 over the last seven games and 7-2 over the last nine games, as the 19-17 Comets have matched their season-best mark of two games above .500 (9-7; 3-1)...The Comets have won back-to-back home games and seek a third consecutive home win since a season-best five-game home winning streak April 10-22 that included three wins against Round Rock and two wins against Tacoma.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald went 1-for-3 with a home run, walk and three RBI. He has recorded a hit and RBI in each of his last five games as he belted his second homer of the series last night to bring his season total to four homers. Across his first five games in May, Fitzgerald is 8-for-23 (.348) with one double, two homers and 10 RBI...Fitzgerald has 52 hits overall this season, becoming the first player in the Minors to reach 50 hits this season. His 36 RBI are third-most in the Minors and he is the first PCL player to reach at least 35 RBI this season, while his 79 total bases are third-most in all of the Minors...Last night marked Fitzgerald's seventh game with at least three RBI, and now three of his four homers this year have been hit with at least two runners on base.

Re-Ward-ed: Ryan Ward extended his hitting streak to five games with a RBI double last night, matching Ryan Fitzgerald for the team's longest active streak. Ward is 6-for-18 with one double, one homer, seven RBI and seven walks in his last five games and he has also hit safely in nine of his last 10 games (10-for-39)...His 28 RBI this season are tied for second-most among Comets players and tied for third-most in the league overall. His 24 walks are also tied for third-most in the PCL...Ward is OKC's Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (96) and RBI (346) and leads the Minors this decade with 152 HR, 511 RBI, 456 runs and 1,327 total bases...At 447 career hits with OKC, he is one shy of tying for second-place all-time during the Bricktown era (Kelly Dransfeldt, 1998-2002; 448 H).

Getting Offensive: The Comets scored six more runs last night and have scored at least six runs in six consecutive games, totaling 50 runs to start the month of May - the second-most runs in the league to open the month...In contrast, over the final 11 games of April, the Comets had totaled 51 runs scored and were held to four runs or less five times...Overall this season, OKC ranks third in the PCL with 227 runs scored and 40 home runs...The Comets have put together an inning of four-plus runs in four straight games at and at least one three-run inning in six straight games.

Two to Tango: Over the last two games, the Comets offense is 12-for-27 (.444) with two outs, scoring 12 of their 18 runs, including all five of their runs in the fourth inning last night. The team entered Wednesday having batted just .134 (13-for-97) with two outs over the previous nine games, including 1-for-19 in the two games prior...The pitching staffs of Salt Lake (.309) and OKC (.280) own the two-highest opponent batting averages with two outs in the PCL.

Field Notes: Oklahoma City set a season-high with four double plays turned last night. Each double play was started by a different Comets player - Austin Gauthier, Kiké Hernández, Noah Miller and Jerming Rosario. The last time OKC turned four double plays in a game was Aug. 29, 2025 against Memphis...The Comets' 39 double plays turned this season are most in the Minors...However, the Comets committed two more errors last night and have at least one error in four of the last five games (6 E).

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski was held 0-for-4 last night but has collected an extra-base hit in 10 of his last 12 games, including nine straight games April 24-May 3. During the 12-game stretch, Suwinski is 18-for-46 (.391) with seven doubles, four homers and 14 RBI...Since April 10 (24 G), he leads the PCL with eight homers, 24 RBI, 18 extra-base hits, 10 doubles, .765 SLG, 1.246 OPS, 29 runs and 65 total bases while batting .365 (31-for-85).

Around the Horn: James Tibbs III leads the Minors with 25 extra-base hits and 91 total bases, while his 34 runs rank second. His 13 doubles lead all Triple-A players, while his 11 home runs lead the PCL...Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Thursday, making his second start with Oklahoma City. Playing five innings at third base, Hernández finished 1-for-3...The Comets improved to 9-3 in one-run games with Thursday's win...Eliezer Alfonzo is riding a 13-game on-base streak. The catcher has also recorded a hit in 12 of his last 13 contests, going 13-for-45 (.289). He has picked up at least one RBI in six of his last seven games (8 RBI).







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 8, 2026

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