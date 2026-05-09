Late Game Heroics Not Enough as Comets Fall in Extra Innings

Published on May 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







A ninth-inning grand slam from Tyler Fitzgerald forced extra innings, but the Oklahoma City Comets went on to lose to the Salt Lake Bees, 9-7, in 10 innings Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (19-18) plated the first run of the game on a fielder's choice off the bat of Michael Siani in the second inning. Salt Lake (16-21) put together a four-run third inning, tallying five straight hits in the process to take a 4-1 lead. The Bees scored two more runs in the fourth inning and another in the fifth to extend their lead to 7-1. Oklahoma City got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth on one swing from Fitzgerald as his home run cut the deficit to 7-3. That was the Comets' last hit until the ninth inning. Then with one out, Fitzgerald came to the plate with the bases loaded and came through with a game-tying grand slam to knot the game at 7-7. In the 10th inning, Salt Lake brought home the eventual winning runs on a two-out, two-run double from Zach Humphreys.

Of Note: -The Bees tied the series at 2-2 as the Comets lost for just the second time in the last eight games...Oklahoma City also fell to 0-2 in extra-inning games this season.

-Tyler Fitzgerald hit his first two homers of the season and of his Oklahoma City career. Finishing with two-homers and six RBI, Fitzgerald matched his career-high in both categories. Fitzgerald also hit the fourth grand slam of the season for Oklahoma City and the first since Zach Ehrhard's inside-the-parker April 14 at Albuquerque. The Comets surpassed their season grand slam total from the 2025 season. It was the fourth grand slam of Fitzgerald's career.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Mookie Betts began his Major League Rehab Assignment with Oklahoma City. Betts played five innings at shortstop, going 1-for-3 with a single in the first inning. The eight-time All-Star, four-time World Series champion and former MVP is on the Dodgers' 10-day IL as he recovers from a right oblique strain.

-Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment, making his third start with Oklahoma City and second in as many days. Appearing in six innings and playing third base, Hernández finished 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Hernández is now 2-for-9 with a double in three games for the Comets. He is recovering from left elbow surgery and is on the Dodgers' 60-day IL.

-Jack Suwinski finished 2-for-4 with a double, giving him an extra-base hit in 11 of his last 13 games. During the stretch, Suwinski is hitting 20-for-50 with eight doubles, four homers and 14 RBI.

-Ryan Fitzgerald extended his hitting streak to six games after finishing 1-for-5 with a ninth-inning double. Fitzgerald owns the longest active hitting streak on the Comets and is hitting 9-for-28 with two doubles, two homers and 10 RBI during the stretch.

-The start of Friday's game was delayed 27 minutes due to pregame rain at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.

Next Up: The Comets continue their series against the Bees at 6:05 p.m. Saturday at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on Star Wars Night and Boy Scout Night. Players and coaches will wear Star Wars-inspired jerseys that will be available for purchase through an online auction with proceeds to benefit Niagara Cares. A drone show featuring illuminated and synchronized drones creating choreographed shapes in the night sky will follow the game. Pregame, DJ Q will perform on stage at the newly renovated Mickey Mantle Plaza starting when gates open at 5 p.m. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 8, 2026

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