OKC Comets Game Notes - May 9, 2026

Published on May 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Salt Lake Bees (16-21) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (19-18)

Game #38 of 150/First Half #38 of 75/Home #20 of 75

Pitching Probables: SL-RHP Shaun Anderson (0-0, 13.50) vs. OKC-LHP Jake Eder (0-0, 3.38)

Saturday, May 9, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 6:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will try to regain the lead in their six-game series against the Salt Lake Bees at 6:05 p.m. at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Eight-time All-Star, four-time World Series champ and former MVP Mookie Betts is scheduled to continue a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Comets...Despite a loss last night that evened the series against the Bees at 2-2, the Comets are 6-2 in their last eight games...Tonight is Star Wars Night as OKC players and coaches will wear Star Wars-inspired jerseys that will be available for purchase through an online auction with proceeds to benefit Niagara Cares. A drone show is scheduled to follow the game

Last Game: Tyler Fitzgerald hit a game-tying grand slam in the ninth inning, but the Oklahoma City Comets went on to lose to the Salt Lake Bees, 9-7, in 10 innings Friday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. With OKC leading, 1-0, Salt Lake put together a four-run third inning, tallying five straight hits in the process to take a 4-1 lead. The Bees scored two more runs in the fourth inning and another in the fifth to extend their lead to 7-1. Oklahoma City got two runs back in the bottom of the fifth on one swing from Fitzgerald as his home run cut the deficit to 7-3. Then with one out in the ninth inning, Fitzgerald came to the plate with the bases loaded and came through with a game-tying grand slam to knot the game at 7-7. In the 10th inning, Salt Lake brought home the eventual winning runs on a two-out, two-run double by Zach Humphreys.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Jake Eder is slated to open a bullpen game and make his first appearance with OKC since being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers earlier this week...Eder most recently pitched for the Dodgers May 2 in St. Louis, tossing a scoreless eighth inning and allowing one double before being optioned to the Comets May 6...Eder made four appearances with the Dodgers after being recalled April 20. Over 4.0 innings, he allowed one run with three hits, one walk and one strikeout and earned his first ML win April 27 against Miami in the Dodgers' 5-4 comeback win...Eder previously made three appearances with OKC in April, allowing two runs on six hits across 5.1 innings with two walks and three strikeouts...He was DFA by Washington March 28 and traded to LA in exchange for cash considerations April 1...Eder played for four different teams and spent time with three different organizations last season, including making eight relief appearances with the Los Angeles Angels...He was originally selected by Miami in the fourth round of the 2020 MLB Draft out of Vanderbilt University.

Against the Bees: 2026: 2-2 2025: 7-5 All-time: 88-77 At OKC: 46-38

The Comets and Bees meet for the first of two six-game sets this season with this week being the lone series at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Last season, the Comets took five of six on the road, but the Bees won four of six games in OKC...At the plate, James Outman racked up a team-high 12 hits in just six games and Ryan Ward led the team with three homers. Landon Knack tossed a pair of quality starts (1-1, 3.46 ERA)...Since OKC became affiliated with the Dodgers in 2015, the team owns a 49-32 advantage against the Bees in the Triple-A version of the Freeway Series...Going back to 2024, the road team is 15-6 over the last 21 games between the squads.

Best Betts: Mookie Betts is scheduled to continue a Major League Rehab Assignment with the Comets tonight. Betts played five innings at shortstop Friday, going 1-for-3 with a single in the first inning...The eight-time All-Star, four-time World Series champ and 2018 AL MVP was placed on the Dodgers' 10-day IL April 5 with a right oblique strain is on a rehab assignment for the first time since 2015 with Double-A Portland (BOS)...He is the third former MVP to play for OKC on a rehab assignment during the Bricktown era, joining Clayton Kershaw and Cody Bellinger...Prior to his injury, Betts started the season 5-for-28 with two homers, a double and seven RBI in eight games with the Dodgers...Last season, he won his fourth World Series and third with the Dodgers, playing in 150 games and hitting .258 with 23 doubles, 20 homers and 82 RBI during his first full season at shortstop. He was a NL Gold Glove Award finalist and won the Roberto Clemente Award...Betts is in his seventh season with the Dodgers and 13th MLB season overall.

On the Mend: Los Angeles Dodgers infielder Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment last night, making his third start with Oklahoma City and second in as many days. Appearing in seven innings and playing third base, Hernández finished 0-for-3 with two strikeouts. Hernández is now 2-for-9 with a double in three games for the Comets. He is recovering from left elbow surgery and is on the Dodgers' 60-day IL.

May Flowers?: The Comets fell to 2-2 in the last four games with last night's loss, but are still 6-2 over the last eight games and 7-3 over the last 10 games...With a win tonight, the Comets can equal their season-best mark of two games above .500 (19-17; 9-7; 3-1)...Oklahoma City is now 10-9 at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark this season. Following an 8-3 start in home games, the Comets are 2-6 since.

Tyler the Creator: Tyler Fitzgerald hit his first two home runs of the season as he finished the game with six RBI, matching his career high. His previous six-RBI game occurred Aug. 6, 2021 with High-A Eugene (SF), when he went 5-for-5 and hit for the cycle...He tallied his first multi-homer game since July 26, 2024 with San Francisco against Colorado and hit the fourth grand slam of his career in the ninth inning last night to tie the score at 7-7...Entering Friday, Fitzgerald had been 1-for-15 over his first five games with OKC.

Getting Offensive: The Comets scored seven more runs last night and have scored at least six runs in seven consecutive games, totaling 57 runs to start the month of May - the third-most runs in the league to open the month...In contrast, over the final 11 games of April, the Comets had totaled 51 runs scored and were held to four runs or less five times...Overall this season, OKC ranks third in the PCL with 234 runs scored and 42 home runs...The Comets have put together an inning of four-plus runs in five straight games and at least one three-run inning in seven straight games.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald extended his hitting streak to six games Friday after finishing 1-for-5 with a ninth-inning double. Fitzgerald owns the longest active hitting streak for the Comets and is 9-for-28 (.321) with two doubles, two homers and 10 RBI during the stretch...This is his third time this season he has put together a season-best six-game hitting streak...Fitzgerald has 53 hits overall this season, becoming the only player in the Minors to reach at least 50 hits this season. His 36 RBI are tied for third-most in the Minors and leads the PCL, while his 81 total bases are fifth-most in all of the Minors and third in the PCL.

Jack Attack: Jack Suwinski finished last night's game 2-for-4 with a double, giving him an extra-base hit in 11 of his last 13 games, including nine straight games April 24-May 3. During the 13-game stretch, Suwinski is 20-for-50 (.400) with eight doubles, four homers and 14 RBI...Since April 10 (25 G), he leads the PCL with 24 RBI, 19 extra-base hits, 11 doubles, .764 SLG, 1.246 OPS, 30 runs and is tied for first with eight homers while batting .371 (33-for-89).

No Extra Credit: With last night's loss, the Comets fell to 0-2 in extra innings this season, with both games and defeats at home. Prior to this season, the Comets had gone 11-1 in the previous 12 home games that went to extra innings.

Around the Horn: James Tibbs III leads the Minors with 25 extra-base hits and 93 total bases, while his 35 runs rank second. His 13 doubles and 11 home runs both lead the PCL...Tyler Fitzgerald's grand slam was OKC's fourth this season, already surpassing the team's 2025 total...The Comets have played to a 2-2 draw through four games in five of their last six series. When trying to take the edge in Game 5, the team is just 1-3...At 447 career hits with OKC, Ryan Ward is one hit shy of tying for second-place all-time during the Bricktown era (Kelly Dransfeldt, 1998-2002; 448 H)...Eliezer Alfonzo drew a walk in the ninth inning Friday to extend his on-base streak to 14 games - the third-longest on-base streak by an OKC player this season.







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OKC Comets Game Notes - May 9, 2026 - Oklahoma City Comets

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