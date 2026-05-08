Chihuahuas Take Third Straight over Tacoma Thursday

Published on May 8, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas didn't allow any earned runs in their 4-1 win over the Tacoma Rainiers Thursday night at Southwest University Park. El Paso allowed just two hits to tie a season low.

El Paso starter JP Sears didn't allow any earned runs in five innings and struck out a season-high eight batters. Garrett Hawkins, Logan Gillaspie and David Morgan combined to pitch four perfect relief innings. El Paso pitching retired the final 16 batters of the game. El Paso's first run came on an RBI bunt single by Pablo Reyes, moving his on-base streak to 25 games, the fourth-longest active streak among Triple-A players. Chihuahuas shortstop Mason McCoy went 0-for-2 with a walk, ending his career-long 14 game hitting streak.

Thursday was the third time this season El Paso held an opponent to only one run. The Chihuahuas have won the first three games of each of the last two series.

Box Score: Gameday: Rainiers 1, Chihuahuas 4 Final Score (05/07/2026)

Team Records: Tacoma (16-20), El Paso (18-18)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Tacoma RHP Casey Lawrence (1-3, 5.21) vs. El Paso RHP Sean Boyle (2-3, 8.10). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 4 Tacoma 1 - Thursday

WP: Sears (3-1)

LP: Dunning (1-4)

S: Morgan (1)

Time: 2:27

Attn: 6,562







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 8, 2026

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