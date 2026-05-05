Chihuahuas Return Home for Six-Game Series Beginning Today

Published on May 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO, Texas - The Chihuahuas return to Southwest University Park for a six-game homestand beginning Tuesday, May 5, through Sunday, May 10, to take on the Tacoma Rainiers (Seattle Mariners affiliate), featuring a full lineup of promotions, themed nights, and fan-favorite experiences.

Fans can also take advantage of a special ticket add-on featuring an exclusive Chihuahuas Oasis water bottle, available in white or black, during the homestand. Ticket savings are also available for active-duty military, veterans, and first responders for select games via GovX.com.

The week opens with a festive Cinco de Mayo celebration on Tuesday, May 5, highlighted by Matachines Night, celebrating the rich cultural tradition of dance and heritage in the Borderplex. Presented by Cazadores, the night will feature a low-rider car show, vibrant in-game elements, and entertainment. Gates open at 5:00 p.m. with first pitch scheduled for 6:05 p.m.

On Wednesday, May 6, the Chihuahuas host a special midweek Day Baseball game with a focus on education. Baseball in Education programming, presented by El Paso Electric, will welcome students from across the region, while Mature Munchies, presented by AARP, offers added value for fans 50 and older. Gates open at 9:30 a.m. with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch.

The homestand continues Thursday with Nurses Night presented by The Hospitals of Providence, recognizing the dedication and impact of healthcare professionals in the community. The game is presented by Speaking Rock Casino, with gates opening at 5:30 p.m. and first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

Friday, May 8, features a T-Shirt Giveaway for fans in attendance while supplies last, alongside Mental Health Awareness Night presented by Emergence Health Network. The evening also includes Fetch the Fun Friday, presented by Townsquare Media, bringing added energy and entertainment to the ballpark. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with a 6:35 p.m. first pitch.

Saturday, May 9, honors First Responders with a dedicated night recognizing their service, followed by a Fireworks Spectacular lighting up the El Paso sky postgame. Gates open at 5:30 p.m. with first pitch at 6:35 p.m.

The homestand wraps up on Sunday, May 10, with a Mother's Day Celebration and Kids Day. All moms in attendance can enjoy a Chihuahuas Cookie Cutter giveaway for moms while supplies last, and kids can run the bases postgame presented by The Hospitals of Providence. Gates open at 11:00 a.m., and first pitch is set for 12:05 p.m.

Single-game tickets, group outings, and the Oasis water bottle add-on are available now at epchihuahuas.com. Fans are encouraged to purchase early for the best prices and seat availability, as tickets for the opening homestand are going fast. For tickets and more information, including a complete list of games and promotions, visit epchihuahuas.com.

CHIHUAHUAS VS TACOMA RAINIERS SERIES PROMOTIONS

TUESDAY, MAY 5 | GATES: 5:00 P.M. | FIRST PITCH: 6:05 P.M. | MATACHINES NIGHT

Presented by Cazadores

Game Highlight | CINCO DE MAYO CELEBRATION: Celebrate Cinco de Mayo at Southwest University Park! Enjoy a lively night of baseball, colorful traditions, festive music, and special ballpark activities that bring the spirit of the holiday to life.

Game Highlight | MATACHINES NIGHT: Celebrate the rich traditions and culture of our region, from vibrant performances to an unforgettable gameday atmosphere, it's a night the whole community can enjoy.

Ticket Special | Military, Veterans, First Responders & Government Officials Save: Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government employees can enjoy up to a 25% savings on all Sunday through Thursday games (excluding April 7) at GOVX.com.

WEDNESDAY, MAY 6 | GATES: 9:30 A.M. | FIRST PITCH: 11:05 A.M. | DAY BASEBALL

Game Highlight | DAY BASEBALL: Take a break from the daily grind and enjoy baseball under the sun with a midweek matinee at Southwest University Park. With an early first pitch, it's the perfect opportunity to step out of the office, bring the family, or sneak in a well-deserved afternoon at the ballpark.

Game Highlight | BASEBALL IN EDUCATION PRESENTED BY EL PASO ELECTRIC: Baseball meets the classroom at Southwest University Park! Join us for Baseball in Education Days, where elementary schools come together for a fun, engaging, and educational ballpark experience.

Game Highlight | Mature Munchies presented by AARP: Guests over 60 years old will receive a free hot dog meal from the Promotions Booth behind Section 112. Each guest over 50 years old will receive a voucher for a $1 popcorn.

Ticket Special | Military, Veterans, First Responders & Government Officials Save: Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government employees can enjoy up to a 25% savings on all Sunday through Thursday games (excluding April 7) at GOVX.com.

THURSDAY, MAY 7 | GATES: 5:30 P.M. | FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | NURSES NIGHT

Presented by Speaking Rock Casino

Game Highlight | NURSES NIGHT PRESENTED BY THE HOSPITALS OF PROVIDENCE: Nurses Night at Southwest University Park is our way of saying thank you! Spend the evening enjoying the game, connecting with friends and colleagues, and soaking in the fun as we honor the dedication, compassion, and hard work of nurses everywhere.

Ticket Special | Military, Veterans, First Responders & Government Officials Save: Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government employees can enjoy up to a 25% savings on all Sunday through Thursday games (excluding April 7) at GOVX.com.

FRIDAY, MAY 8 | GATES: 5:30 P.M. | FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY

Presented by Townsquare Media

Giveaway | T-SHIRT GIVEAWAY: Be one of 1,500 fans through the gates and score an exclusive mental health t-shirt. Giveaways are subject to change without notice. Guests must be in attendance with paid admission. The limit is one per person while supplies last, and there are no exchanges. Giveaways are distributed exclusively for guests at each respective gate used to enter. Guests cannot receive a giveaway at another gate after entering the ballpark.

Game Highlight | MENTAL HEALTH NIGHT PRESENTED BY EMERGENCE HEALTH NETWORK: It's a night at Southwest University Park where baseball meets purpose. From the stands to the field, we are raising awareness, starting conversations, and showing that taking care of your mental wellness is just as important as cheering on your favorite team.

SATURDAY, MAY 9 | GATES: 5:30 P.M. | FIRST PITCH: 6:35 P.M. | FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT

Game Highlight | FIRST RESPONDERS NIGHT: Celebrate the heroes among us at First Responders Night! From the first pitch to the final out, Southwest University Park is the place to enjoy the game, connect with the community, and honor the men and women who keep us safe.

Game Highlight | FIREWORKS SPECTACULAR: Stick around after the final out and experience the best fireworks show in the city as our Fireworks Spectacular lights up the night sky, choreographed to music!

SUNDAY, MAY 10 | GATES: 11:00 A.M. | FIRST PITCH: 12:05 P.M. | MOTHER'S DAY CELEBRATION

Game Highlight | MOTHER'S DAY PRESENTED BY PEPSI: Celebrate the amazing moms in your life at Mother's Day at Southwest University Park. Enjoy a day of baseball, special surprises, and memorable moments that show just how much they mean to you.

Game Highlight | CHIHUAHUAS COOKIE CUTTERS: Celebrate Mother's Day at Southwest University Park with a giveaway of cookie cutters to Moms! Giveaways are for moms in attendance with paid admission. Giveaways are subject to change without notice. The limit is one per person while supplies last, and there are no exchanges. Giveaways are distributed exclusively for guests at each respective gate used to enter. Guests cannot receive a giveaway at another gate after entering the ballpark.

Game Highlight | Kids Day Sunday: From Tykes on the Mic to an inning on the radio with the voice of the Chihuahuas, Tim Hagerty, this day is all about our kids!

Game Highlight | Kids Run the Bases presented by The Hospitals of Providence: After the game, your kids (12 and under) can enjoy running the bases following the final out of the game!

Ticket Special | Military, Veterans, First Responders & Government Officials Save: Active-duty military, veterans, first responders, and government employees can enjoy up to a 25% savings on all Sunday through Thursday games (excluding April 7) at GOVX.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 5, 2026

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