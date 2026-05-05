Salt Lake Bees at Oklahoma City Comets Series Preview

Published on May 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees at Oklahoma City Comets

Weekly Schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, May 5 | 5:05 PM

Game 2 - Wednesday, May 6 | 10:05 PM

Game 3 - Thursday, May 7 | 5:35 PM

Game 4 - Friday, May 8 | 6:05 PM

Game 5 - Saturday, May 9 | 5:05 PM

Game 6 - Sunday, May 10 | 1:05 PM

Broadcast Info

MiLB TV

KSL The Zone

Hit the Road Jack After their third straight series split, Salt Lake is back on the road, headed to the Sooner State for six games. The Bees begin a six-game set against the Triple-A affiliate of the Los Angeles Dodgers, the Oklahoma City Comets. This is the Bees' first of three total trips to the Central Time Zone in 2026 and the only visit to Oklahoma.

Head to Head This week's series is the first of two against the Comets in 2026, with the Bees visiting the Comets May 5-10 while Oklahoma City will come to The Ballpark at America First Square Aug.

4-9. Salt Lake returns to Oklahoma City after a strong showing at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in 2025, where the Bees took four of six while outscoring the Comets 40-25, highlighted by an 8-2 win in the opener and a 10-1 victory in game two. Despite that success, Oklahoma City claimed the overall season series 7-5, fueled by taking five of six games at The Ballpark at America First Square in late April. Since 2021, Salt Lake is 23-34 against the Comets with a 4-6-1 series record, while Oklahoma City has won three of the last four series between the clubs.

Who's Hot Jose Siri finished off a strong series going 2-for-5 with the game-tying RBI in the seventh to complete the five-run frame. Siri finished as the only hitter on either side to reach 10 hits this week across 22 at-bats slashing .455/.478/.818 with nine RBI, three doubles, a triple and a homer. In nine games against Sacramento this season, Siri is batting 17-for-37(.459) with 13 RBI, seven extra base hits and a 1.311 OPS.

Back where it Begun: Denzer Guzman and Nelson Rada return to Oklahoma City where they both made their Triple-A debuts. Guzman, the Los Angeles Angels No. 7 prospect debuted on Aug. 2 and notched his first pair of Triple-A hits on Aug. 3 going 2-for-4 with an RBI and run scored. Rada, the Angels No. 2 prospect made his AAA debut on Aug. 3 at the age of 19, going 1-for-4 with three RBI and a run scored. Since debuting on Aug. 2, Guzman is slashing .268/.355/.417 with 10 home runs, 43 RBI and 42 runs scored. He made his Major League debut with Angels on Sept. 13 at Seattle becoming the youngest position player to appear for the Angels since Nolan Schanuel in 2023 and the Halos youngest foreign-born position player since Aurelio Rodriguez during the 1967-69 seasons. Since debuting on Aug. 3, Rada is tied for the fourth most hits in the PCL (79), fourth most runs scored (54) and has the highest stolen base total in the PCL with 28 (second in AAA behind Duke Ellis SWB, 31).

PCL Pitcher of the Week: Minor League Baseball announced on Monday that Salt Lake Bees right-hander Caden Dana has been named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Week following a dominant performance against the Sacramento River Cats. Dana, delivered one of the most impressive outings of the season for Salt Lake on Thursday, April 30, retiring 13 consecutive batters, the longest streak by a Bees pitcher in 2026. The Warwick, N.Y. native worked five innings, allowing just one hit while striking out five. He surrendered only two baserunners, a walk and a double, in his stellar start on Thursday. Dana is the first Bees player to earn PCL Player of the Week honors since Niko Kavadas (Sept. 15-21, 2025) and the first Salt Lake pitcher to receive the award since Reid Detmers (Aug. 12-18, 2024).







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 5, 2026

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