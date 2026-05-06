Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/5 at El Paso

Published on May 5, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/5 at El Paso

FIRST PITCH - 5:05 PM (PT) at Southwest University Park - El Paso, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Gabe Mosser (2-1, 2.97) vs. El Paso RHP Evan Fitterer (0-0, 0.98)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD INF Patrick Wisdom (#16) - sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment

ADD INF Hogan Windish (#30) - transferred to Tacoma

ADD RHP Cole Wilcox (#29) - optioned to Tacoma

DEL LHP Josh Simpson - recalled by Seattle (retro May 4)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Open up a six-game roadtrip in El Paso, their first trip to Southwest University Park this season...the Rainiers were blanked 3-0 in the series finale against Las Vegas on Sunday, as Randy Dobnak threw Tacoma's 10th quality start, tied for the most in the minor leagues...Las Vegas scored all three of their runs in the sixth inning...Brock Rodden accounted for two of Tacoma's five hits in the loss...Nick Garcia and Michael Rucker combined for 3.0 innings of shutout relief in the defeat.

MOSSER'S MASTERY: RHP Gabe Mosser was named the Pacific Coast League Pitcher of the Month for April, as announced by Minor League Baseball on Tuedsay...Mosser will make his eighth appearance and sixth start of the season today in El Paso...Mosser threw 7.0 innings of two-run baseball in his last start, his fourth quality start of the season, tied for the most in the minor leagues (also: Jacksonville's Bradley Blalock)...Mosser leads the minor leagues with 39.1 innings pitched, while also pacing the PCL in ERA (2.97), opponent batting average (.197) and WHIP (0.97)...Mosser is the only Triple-A pitcher, and one of two in the minor leagues (also: Jack Cebert with Hudson Valley), to record multiple starts of at least 7.0 innings this season...in Mosser's last start against El Paso on April 2, he allowed one run over 6.0 innings, walking two and striking out three.

WORDS OF WISDOM: INF Patrick Wisdom was sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Tuesday...Wisdom was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List on April 17 (retro April 15) with a left oblique strain...Wisdom played 15 games with Tacoma before the Mariners selected his contract on April 14, hitting .264 with nine home runs and 17 RBI...despite not playing a game with the Rainiers in 23 days, he still ranks second in the PCL with nine home runs...Wisdom made one pinch-hit appearance for Seattle, going 0-for-1on April 14 at San Diego.

BULLPEN BULLETS: Tacoma's bullpen threw 3.0 innings of shutout relief on Sunday, lowering the group's ERA to 2.44, the best among full-season minor league teams and the only full-season bullpen with an ERA under 3.00...Tacoma's bullpen has not allowed an earned run in 15 of the 33 games this season, and have allowed more than two earned runs just three times...it's the best start (by ERA) for a PCL bullpen through 33 games since the 2016 Rainiers bullpen had a 2.23 ERA...the three home runs allowed by Tacoma's bullpen are also tied for the fewest in the minor leagues.

ROBLES REHABS WITH RAINIERS: OF Victor Robles was sent to Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment on Sunday, going 0-for-2...Robles, 28, was placed on Seattle's 10-Day Injured List on April 8 (retro April 7) with a right pectoral strain...in five games with the Mariners this season, Robles hit .231 (3x13) with a double, RBI and a stolen base...Robles appeared in 32 games with the Mariners in 2025, hitting .245 with four doubles, one triple, one home run and nine RBI, working around a left shoulder dislocation...he also played in eight games with Tacoma on a Major League rehab assignment in 2025, hitting .310 (9x29) with three doubles and a home run, driving in nine.

QUALITY STARTERS: RHP Randy Dobnak threw his second quality start of the season on Saturday night and the 10th by Rainiers pitchers, tied for the most in the minor leagues (also: Jacksonville)...four different Rainiers starters have recorded a quality start this season (Dobnak, Dunning, Mosser, Lawrence), the most in the PCL and the second-most in Triple-A...the 10 quality starts are the most for the Rainiers through 33 games since the 2017 Rainiers had 10 quality starts in that time.

TAYLOR'S TAKING WALKS: INF Carson Taylor worked a pair of walks on Saturday, his 17th and 18th of the season, 10 of which have come since April 26...in that time, Taylor leads all Triple-A hitters with his 10 walks, ranking fifth in the PCL with a .536 on-base percentage in that time...Taylor drew multiple walks in three straight games from April 30-May 2, the second PCL hitter to do so this season (also: Round Rock's Jonah Bride)...Taylor, who went 2-for-2 with a pair of walks on Saturday, is the first Rainiers hitter to log two hits and two walks out of the ninth spot in the order since Michael Papierski did so on June 4, 2024, against Reno...in three May games, Taylor has gone 4-for-8 with a double, taking four walks to just one strikeout.

LABRADA LOCKED IN: OF Victor Labrada reached base three times on Saturday, including hitting his first home run of the season...Labrada has reached base in 11 of his last 13 games, with hits in 10 of them...over his last 13 games (since April 19), Labrada is hitting .400 (18x45) with three doubles, one home run, five RBI, seven walks and three stolen bases...in that time Labrada ranks fifth in the PCL in batting average, sixth in on-base percentage (.500) and in hits...Labrada went 1-for-1 with a home run on Saturday, the first Rainiers hitter to go 1-for-1 with a home run since Nick Solak did on August 10, 2024, at Reno.

THE MAYER OF THE MOUND: RHP Gunner Mayer threw 2.0 hitless innings to close out Tacoma's 5-1 victory on Thursday, extending his scoreless streak to eight games, tied for the third-longest streak in the PCL this season...Mayer has thrown 9.2 scoreless innings to open the season, allowing just three hits and five walks, while striking out 15...among Triple-A pitchers who have not allowed a run this season, Mayer's 15 strikeouts are tied for the second-most...in his eight appearances this season, Mayer has allowed more than one baserunner just once.

RUCKER ROLLING: RHP Michael Rucker threw 1.0 scoreless inning on Sunday, his 11th consecutive shutout appearance, the longest streak in the PCL this season...over his last 11 outings (11.2 IP), Rucker has allowed seven hits, four walks and struck out 13...the last Rainiers pitcher to log 11 scoreless outings was Cody Bolton, who did so in 12 consecutive outings from April 18-July 9, 2024...among Triple-A pitchers with at least 12 outings this season, Rucker's 0.73 ERA is the third-best.

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 33 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 23 of the 33 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), 15 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 12-11 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 6-9 in one-run games...11 of Tacoma's last 15 games have been decided by two-or-fewer runs.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners rallied to take a 5-4 victory over Atlanta on Monday night...trailing 4-0 after the top of the sixth inning, Luke Raley connected on a three-run home run, followed by a go-ahead, two-run homer from J.P. Crawford later in the inning...Andres Muñoz locked down his seventh save of the season in the victory.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 5, 2026

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