Dunning Dominates, Emerson Drives in Four in 6-1 Win

Published on May 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Tacoma Rainiers (19-22) secured an 8-6 victory against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys (19-22) on Wednesday night. Colt Emerson recorded his seventh home run of the season to give Tacoma the lead in the home half of the first inning, while Brock Rodden and Ryan Bliss both recorded multi-hit performances. Dane Dunning was spectacular, tossing 5.0 scoreless innings and allowed only three baserunners. Robinson Ortiz turned in 2.0 perfect innings in relief tonight, lowering his season ERA to 1.76.

The Rainiers got on the board first in the first inning. With one out, Victor Robles pulled a single through the left side of the infield. Then, Colt Emerson (7) destroyed a two-run shot over the right field wall. The ball left his bat at 101.6 mph and gave Tacoma an early 2-0 lead. After Brennen Davis struck out, Ryan Bliss worked a walk and stole second base for his 77th career stolen base as a member of the Rainiers, the fourth-most in franchise history. Brock Rodden brought Bliss around to score with a double off the wall in right field. His 13th double of the season extended Tacoma's lead to three.

Dane Dunning recorded his first scoreless start Wednesday night, tossing 5.0 innings and allowed only two hits and a walk while striking out four. Yosver Zulueta took over in the top of the sixth inning, where Sugar Land scored their first run of the game. Kellen Strahm led off the inning with a double into the right-center gap and advanced to third on a Daniel Johnson groundout. Then, James Nelson grounded out to first base, scoring Strahm from third and making it 3-1.

Robinson Ortiz took the mound in the seventh inning for the Rainiers. The southpaw tossed 2.0 perfect innings while striking out three of the sixth batters he faced.

Tacoma added on insurance in the eighth inning. Reetz was hit by a pitch to lead off the inning. Then, Labrada and Robles worked back-to-back walks to load the bases with no outs. Emerson poked a single into center field for his second hit of the afternoon. Reetz and Labrada hustled home to score, making it 5-1 Rainiers. Robles advanced to third when Brennen Davis reached on a fielder's choice. The next batter, Ryan Bliss, pounded a single through the left side of the infield, scoring Robles from third and extending the Tacoma lead to five.

Sugar Land entered the top of the ninth inning chasing five runs. Cole Wilcox sat down the side in order as the Rainiers evened the series with a 6-1 win Wednesday.

Tacoma will attempt to take the series lead Thursday night. RHP Casey Lawrence will take the ball for the Rainiers. First pitch is set for 7:05 pm.

POSTGAME NOTES:

INF Colt Emerson crushed a two-run home run to give Tacoma the lead in the first inning Wednesday night, his seventh long ball of the season...he finished 2-for-4 with a home run, four RBI, and a run scored...four RBI is the most he has recorded in a game since May 15, 2025 with High-A Everett...Emerson extended his hitting streak to five games and over the five games, he is tied for the most runs scored (8) in the PCL over that span and fourth in RBI (8).

INF Brock Rodden recorded his 11th multi-hit game Wednesday, tied with Rhylan Thomas for the most by a Rainiers hitter this season...the switch-hitter finished 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, and walk...his 13 doubles are tied for the most in the PCL and the third-most among all Triple-A hitters.

INF Ryan Bliss swiped his 77th bag of his Rainiers career on Wednesday, passing Mike Davis (76) for fourth-most in franchise history...he finished 2-for-3 with an RBI, two walks, and a run scored...Bliss also extended his hitting streak to a team-best 11 games, collecting 12 hits in that time, five of which are doubles.

LHP Robinson Ortiz tossed 2.0 perfect innings in relief Wednesday night while striking out three of the six batters he faced...it's the first time in Ortiz's career that he has recorded two perfect innings in an outing...he holds the fifth-best ERA (1.76) among all PCL pitchers with 14 or more appearances...Ortiz has not allowed a run in 12 of his 14 games this season.

OF Victor Labrada worked three walks on Wednesday and is the fifth Rainiers hitter to walk three times in a single game, joining Patrick Wisdom (April 5), Rhylan Thomas (April 22), Brennen Davis (April 23), and Carson Taylor (April 28)...he has walked in five-straight games, the longest by a Rainiers hitter this season and the longest since Rhylan Thomas drew a walk in five straight from September 2-6, 2025.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 14, 2026

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