Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/12 vs. Sugar Land

Published on May 12, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/12 vs. Sugar Land

FIRST PITCH - 11:35 AM at Cheney Stadium- Tacoma, WA

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma LHP Jhonathan Díaz (3-3, 7.48) vs. Sugar Land RHP Jason Alexander(0-2, 4.97)

ROSTER MOVES: The Tacoma Rainiers, in conjunction with the Seattle Mariners, have made the following roster moves:

ADD C Jhonny Pereda (#15) - optioned to Tacoma

DEL RHP Domingo González - recalled by Seattle (retro 5/11)

DEL INF Axel Sanchez - transferred to Everett

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

THE RAINIERS: Open up a six-game set with the Sugar Land Space Cowboys today at Cheney Stadium...Tacoma fell in last week's series in El Paso, taking two of the six games, falling in the finale on Sunday 7-6 in 10 innings...after El Paso scored a run in the bottom of the first inning, Brock Rodden tied the game in the top of the second with a solo home run...tied at two after five innings, the Rainiers put up three runs in the sixth inning on a double from Alejo Lopez, an RBI single from Brennen Davis and a sacrifice fly from Ryan Bliss to take a 5-2 lead...El Paso scored two in the bottom of the inning to make it a one-run game...the Chihuahuas tied the game in the eighth inning, eventually forcing extras...the Rainiers plated a run in the top of the 10th on Jakson Reetz's third hit of the game, but the Chihuahuas scored two in the bottom of the frame to win 7-6.

BROCK-'N-ROLL: INF Brock Rodden has gotten off to a hot start in May, collecting hits in eight of his nine May games, pacing the Pacific Coast League with 14 RBI in the month, ranking second with four may homers...Rodden is hitting .297 (11x37) in May, driving in 11 runs over his last three games...Rodden recorded his third multi-homer game of his career on Friday night, driving in a career-high eight runs, tied for the most by a Rainiers hitter since at least 2005 (also: Mike Ford on April 21, 2023, vs. El Paso)...Rodden also connected on his first career grand slam, Tacoma's second of the season.

BRENNEN'S BOOMING: OF Brennen Davis tallied 12 hits last week against El Paso, hitting .522 (12x27), with his 12 hits being the second-most hits in the PCL over the last week...seven of Davis' 12 hits went for extra bases, with five doubles and two home runs...Davis' five doubles in May are tied for the most in the PCL and his seven extra-base hits this month are tied for the second-most in the league...Davis ranks seventh among PCL hitters (min. 100 PA) with a 50.6% hard hit rate.

EXTRA! EXTRA! (BASES): The Rainiers picked up 31 extra-base hits last week in El Paso, tied for the most in Triple-A in that time (also: St. Paul)...Tacoma also connected another home run on Sunday, their 14th of the series in El Paso, the second-most in the circuit over that time, as are their 49 runs scored this series and .307 average...the Rainiers drove in 24 runs last week off home runs, the most in Triple-A.

DUELING THE COWBOYS: The Rainiers will take on Sugar Land for the second (and final) time this season, with their lone series at Cheney Stadium...in the first six games, pitching was the headline, with 25 combined runs scored and five combined home runs hit in the series...Sugar Land's 1.00 WHIP against Tacoma and Tacoma's 1.02 WHIP against Sugar Land this season are the first and second-best WHIP for a team against a single opponent in the PCL this season (min. 6G), respectively.

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: The Rainiers suffered their fifth walk-off loss of the season on Sunday, tied for the most in Triple-A...through 39 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 26 of the 39 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), 18 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 12-14 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 6-17 in one-run games.

BULLPEN BULLETS: Following Sunday's game, Tacoma's bullpen owns a 2.76 ERA, the best among full-season minor league teams and the only full-season bullpen with an ERA under 3.00...Tacoma's bullpen has not allowed an earned run in 16 of the 39 games this season, and have allowed more than two earned runs just six times...it's the best start (by ERA) for a PCL bullpen through 39 games since the 2017 Oklahoma City Dodgers bullpen had a 2.57 ERA...the seven home runs allowed by Tacoma's bullpen are tied for the fewest in the minor leagues.

BACKSTOP BOMBS: C Brian O'Keefe went 3-for-6 with a pair of doubles and a home run on Friday night, giving him nine doubles and two homers this season...since the 2022 season, O'Keefe has hit 44 home runs while playing catcher, the most in Triple-A in that time...O'Keefe's .322 average ranks second among Triple-A catchers with at least 50 plate appearances this season, also ranking second with his nine doubles.

BLISS SWIPING BAGS: INF Ryan Bliss stole his fourth base of the season on Thursday night, the 76th of his Rainiers career...his 76 steals tie him with Mike Davis (1981-82) for the fourth-most in franchise history...next up on the list is Cade Marlowe, who stole 91 bases with Tacoma from 2021-25...since his Triple-A debut on July 14, 2023, Bliss' 81 total steals (76 with Tacoma, five with Reno), are tied for the second-most in the PCL, trailing only the 100 by Samad Taylor in that time.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners won the series opener in Houston 3-1 on Monday...Dominic Canzone and Cole Young singled in the second inning to put Seattle up 2-0...Julio Rodríguez homered in the third inning to make it 3-0...George Kirby allowed one run over 5.0 innings, striking out seven to earn his fifth win of the season...the Mariners bullpen threw 4.0 innings of shutout relief in the win.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 12, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.