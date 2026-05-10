Tacoma Rainiers Game Notes - 5/9 at El Paso

Published on May 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Tacoma Rainiers News Release







TODAY'S GAME - 5/9 at El Paso

FIRST PITCH - 5:35 PM (PT) at Southwest University Park - El Paso, TX

PITCHING MATCHUP - Tacoma RHP Nick Garcia (0-0, 2.84) vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (1-2, 4.88)

BROADCAST - TV: Bally Sports Live App/MiLB.TV RADIO - KIXI 880

DIGITAL PRESS BOX - Digital game notes and rosters can be found at the Rainiers Virtual Press Box

THE RAINIERS: Scored a season-high 17 runs on a season-best 22 hits as they cruised to a 17-2 victory over El Paso on Friday night...Brock Rodden drove in a career-high eight runs with a pair of home runs, while Carson Taylor tied his career-high with four hits...Brennen Davis, Colt Emerson, Brian O'Keefe and Hogan Windish all tallied three-hit games in the win...Casey Lawrence earned his second win of the season, firing his fourth quality start of the season, tied for the most in the minor leagues...it was also Tacoma's 11th quality start this season, the most in the minor leagues...the Rainiers combined to hit a season-best four home runs in the win, including their second grand slam of the season in the victory.

BULLPEN BULLETS: The Rainiers are slated to throw a bullpen game today in El Paso...Tacoma's bullpen owns a 2.59 ERA, the best among full-season minor league teams and one of only two full-season bullpen with an ERA under 3.00 (also: Hudson Valley - 2.99)...Tacoma's bullpen has not allowed an earned run in 16 of the 37 games this season, and have allowed more than two earned runs just four times...it's the best start (by ERA) for a PCL bullpen through 37 games since the 2016 Rainiers bullpen had a 2.43 ERA...the six home runs allowed by Tacoma's bullpen are also tied for the fewest in the minor leagues.

BROCK'S BIG NIGHT: INF Brock Rodden recorded his third multi-homer game of his career on Friday night, driving in a career-high eight runs...the eight RBI are tied for the most by a Triple-A hitter this season (also: Iowa's Pedro Ramírez, April 22 vs. Louisville) and are tied for the most by a Rainiers hitter since at least 2005 (also: Mike Ford on April 21, 2023, vs. El Paso)...Rodden hit his first career grand slam in the ninth inning, which was Tacoma's second of the season...Rodden drove in seven of his eight runs in the eighth and ninth innings, the most for a Triple-A hitter in the eighth inning or later since Jhonathan Rodríguez drove in nine over the final two innings for Columbus on June 6, 2024, hitting three home runs between the eighth (1HR, 2RBI) and ninth (2HR, 7RBI) innings...Rodden's two-homer game was Tacoma's second of the season (also: Patrick Wisdom - March 29 at Reno).

OTHER FRIDAY FUN FACTS: Tacoma set season-highs with 17 runs on 22 hits on Friday night, the 11th time since 2005 tallying at least 22 hits and just the sixth time recording at least 17 runs and at least 22 hits...the 22 hits are tied for the second-most by a Triple-A team this season, trailing only the 23 hits by Albuquerque on May 1, against El Paso... the Rainiers turned four double plays on Friday night, tying their season-high, matching the four double plays turned in game two of the doubleheader on April 4 against El Paso...the Rainiers are one of just two PCL teams (also: El Paso) to have multiple games with four double plays...the combined eight double plays on Friday night by both Tacoma and El Paso are the most in a Triple-A game this season, and the most in a Triple-A game since Norfolk and Nashville combined for eight on April 14, 2023.

BRENNEN'S BOOMING: OF Brennen Davis went 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles and three RBI on Friday, his fourth consecutive game with an extra-base hit, the longest streak by a Rainiers hitter this season and tied for the fourth-longest in the Pacific Coast League...the last Rainiers hitter to tally an extra-base hit in five straight games was Samad Taylor, who did so from May 28-June 1, 2025...Davis now ranks sixth in the league with a .573 slugging percentage, seventh with seven homers and tied for eighth with 16 extra-base hits this year...since aApril 17, Davis is tied for the league lead with seven home runs, ranking third with a .740 slugging percentage and fourth with a 1.170 OPS.

TAYLOR-MAY(D): INF Carson Taylor has gotten off to a scorching hot start in May, hitting .500 (9x18) with two doubles and two RBI, while taking six walks to just two strikeouts...Taylor ranks second in the PCL with his .500 May batting average and with a .625 OBP in May, while ranking seventh with a 1.236 OPS this month...Taylor tied his career-high with four hits on Friday night, the third four-hit game of his career, reaching in all five plate appearances...Taylor is the first Rainiers hitter to tally a four-hit game from the ninth spot since Ian Miller did so on May 21, 2019 against Fresno and first Rainiers hitter to record four hits and reach in all five plate appearances out of the ninth spot since Steven Baron (4x4, BB) on June 15, 2018 at Albuquerque...Taylor's six walks drawn from the nine-spot are tied for third-most in the PCL this season.

BACKSTOP BOMBS: C Brian O'Keefe went 3-for-6 with a pair of doubled and a home run on Friday night, giving him nine doubles and two homers this season...since the 2022 season, O'Keefe has hit 44 home runs while playing catcher, the most in Triple-A in that time...O'Keefe's .345 average ranks second among Triple-A catchers with at least 50 plate appearances this season, also ranking second with his nine doubles...O'Keefe has crushed left-handed pitching this season, going 6-for-12 with three doubles and a home run against southpaws.

BLISS SWIPING BAGS: INF Ryan Bliss stole his fourth base of the season on Thursday night, the 76th of his Rainiers career...his 76 steals tie him with Mike Davis (1981-82) for the fourth-most in franchise history...next up on the list is Cade Marlowe, who stole 91 bases with Tacoma from 2021-25...since his Triple-A debut on July 14, 2023, Bliss' 81 total steals (76 with Tacoma, five with Reno), are tied for the second-most in the PCL, trailing only the 99 by Samad Taylor in that time.

FEEL SO CLOSE TO YOU RIGHT NOW: Through 37 games of the 2026 season, the Rainiers have played plenty of close games, with 25 of the 7 games being decided by two-or-fewer runs (the most in the league), 17 of which have been one-run games...the Rainiers have gone 12-13 in games decided by two-or-fewer runs and 6-11 in one-run games.

MARINERS UPDATE: The Mariners crushed four home runs as they beat the Chicago White Sox 12-8 on Friday night...Luke Raley went 2-for-5 with a pair of home runs and seven RBI, while Julio Rodríguez homered in a two-hit night and Josh Naylor went 3-for-5 with a three-run home run...Randy Arozarena also recorded a three-hit game, going 3-for-4...Josh Simpson made his Mariners debut, allowing one run on a solo home run in 1.0 inning of work.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 9, 2026

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