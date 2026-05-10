Aces Win in the Ninth Again to Take Series Lead

Published on May 9, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - For the second consecutive night, Reno scored the game-winning run in the top of the ninth besting the Sacramento River Cats, 4-2, on Saturday night.

The victory for Reno (20-18) gives them a series lead over Sacramento (19-17) with just one game left in the set.

Former Reno Ace, Buddy Kennedy, launched a two-run homer in the bottom of the third to get the scoring started. It was the only damage against Aces starter Kohl Drake who tossed five innings, allowing just the two runs on five hits and a walk while striking out four.

After the Kennedy homer, Reno answered immediately courtesy of a two-run missile from Carlos Santana. Playing in the sixth game of his rehab assignment, it was the first extra-base hit for the MLB veteran tying the game 2-2 in the fourth.

The pitching settled in for both teams just as they did on Friday night, combining to retire 19 consecutive batters. Sacramento on their own retired 14 straight Aces heading into the final inning.

That all came to an end in the top of the ninth for the second night in a row. While it was not a flashy sequence, the BLC-Nine plated two runs in the frame on a single, three walks and a dropped third strike to go up 4-2.

Drey Jameson would enter for the bottom of the ninth and face the minimum for his third save of the season. The flame thrower has now recorded six consecutive scoreless outings.

One of those ninth inning walks was issued to LuJames Groover extending his reached base streak to 31 consecutive games, tied for the ninth longest in franchise history.

The victory gives Reno a 3-2 series advantage heading into Sunday's finale. First pitch from Sutter Health Park will be at 12:35 p.m. PT.

-ACES-







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 9, 2026

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