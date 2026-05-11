Aces' Rally Falls Short, Split Series with Sacramento

Published on May 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The offenses showed up for the series finale, but a six-run sixth ultimately led to a 9-7 Reno loss to force a series split with Sacramento on Sunday afternoon.

For the fifth consecutive game, Sacramento (20-17) scored the first run of the game, but Reno (20-19) once again had an immediate answer with three runs in the top of the second inning.

Andrew Velazquez got things rolling with his second home run of the week, a two-run shot to right field to put the Aces in front. Three batters later, Anderdson Rojas connected for an RBI double plating a third run for the BLC-Nine.

Reno tacked on two more runs on in the fifth thanks to a RBI singles from both LuJames Groover and Tommy Troy. The pair extended their reached-base streaks on Sunday with Groover's moving up to 32 consecutive games while Troy's moved to 22 straight.

The Aces entered the bottom of the sixth leading 5-3, but the River Cats rallied together a six-run frame on three singles, three walks, and two hit by pitches to completely flip the game upside down as Sacramento took a 9-5 lead.

Down to their final four outs, Rojas came up clutch again with a two-RBI single with outs in the top of the eighth to bring the Aces within two. Unfortunately, Reno was retired in order in the ninth to end the ballgame, 9-7.

The Aces will return home next week for the second edition of the Silver State Showdown, presented by America250 Nevada. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 6:05 p.m. at Greater Nevada Field.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 10, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.