Walk-Off Win on Mother's Day for El Paso

Published on May 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







Mason McCoy hit a game-ending single in the bottom of the the 10th inning Sunday afternoon to give the El Paso Chihuahuas a 7-6 win over the Tacoma Rainiers. It was El Paso's second walk-off win of the series and their fourth of the season.

El Paso's Jase Bowen went 1-for-5 with a triple in the first inning. It was his fourth triple this year, which is tied for the most in the Pacific Coast League. Infielder Pablo Reyes went 1-for-3 with two RBIs and a walk and has reached base in 27 consecutive games. Left fielder Samad Taylor went 2-for-4 with a walk and has reached base seven times in the past two games. Designated hitter Nick Solak had four hits, including the game-tying single in the bottom of the 10th.

Chihuahuas reliever Logan Gillaspie didn't allow any baserunners in 2.1 innings. El Paso's Marcos Castañon overturned a strike to a ball in the bottom of the second inning on El Paso's first check-swing challenge appeal of the season. El Paso is now 4-4 in extra inning games. The Chihuahuas took four of the six games against the Rainiers and have won each of their last two home series.

Box Score: Gameday: Rainiers 6, Chihuahuas 7 Final Score (05/10/2026)

Team Records: Tacoma (18-21), El Paso (19-20)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at The Ballpark at America First Square. El Paso TBA vs. Salt Lake TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 7 Tacoma 6 - Sunday - 10 Innings

WP: Jacob (3-0)

LP: Rucker (1-2)

S: None

Time: 3:13

Attn: 4,159







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 10, 2026

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