Fulford, Shook Lead Isotopes to 5-4 Comeback Win

Published on May 10, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Sugar Land, TX - Trailing 4-1 in the sixth inning, Braxton Fulford brought the Isotopes closer with a two-run double, then tied the contest with another two-bagger in the eighth. Later in that frame, Albuquerque took the lead when Nic Kent struck out, but the ball got past the catcher for a wild pitch, enabling Chad Stevens to score. In the home eighth, TJ Shook entered with two outs and recorded the final out. Shook issued a one-out walk in the ninth, but coaxed Carlos Pérez into a game-ending double play grounder as Albuquerque took five of six games from Sugar Land.

Topes Scope: - With the victory, Albuquerque remains 2.0 games ahead of second-place Sacramento in the PCL standings. Third-place Oklahoma City is 2.5 games back entering next week's series at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

- Seven Isotopes players entered Sunday's game with on-base streaks of at least 17 games. All five who appeared in the contest extended their streaks.

- Chad Stevens has reached base safely in all 32 games he has gotten at least one plate appearance this season, and 42 consecutive contests overall dating back to Sept. 11, 2025 with Salt Lake. Stevens has 14 multi-hit games this year, second on the club behind Carrigg who has 16.

- Carrigg extended his hitting streak to 18 games, the longest active among all players in affiliated pro ball. He is slashing .452/.506/.685 with four doubles, two triples, three homers, 18 RBI and 14 steals during the stretch. Carrigg has also reached base in 30-straight contests.

- Carrigg led off the game with a home run, the first game-opening homer for an Albuquerque player since Zac Veen on July 5, 2025 vs. El Paso. He has gone deep in back-to-back contests for the first time in his pro career. Additionally, Carrigg stole two bases, his fifth game with multiple swipes in 2026.

- Adael Amador walked to extend his on-base streak to 23 games. He is slashing .258/.362/.402 with three doubles, a triple, three homers, 17 RBI and seven steals in the span.

- Zac Veen walked to improve his on-base streak to 19 games. Veen has compiled a .338/.488/.569 slashline with three doubles, four homers, 18 RBI and seven steals during the stretch. Additionally, Veen has walked 20 times in his last 19 contests.

- Vimael Machín was 3-for-3 with a walk, and has reached base in 22 consecutive ballgames. Machín is slashing .388/.495/.635 with nine doubles, four homers and 20 RBI during the stretch. Furthermore, he is 8-for-16 in his last four games.

- Fulford tallied two doubles in a contest for the first time since June 27, 2025 at Milwaukee. He also had a pair of two-baggers on April 11, 2025 at Sugar Land.

- The Isotopes won five of six games in a road series for the second time this season (also: April 7-12 at El Paso). Prior to this week, Albuquerque had only won one series over Sugar Land since they joined the PCL in 2021 (other: May 27-June 1, 2025 in ABQ: four of six).

- Albuquerque won a road series at Sugar Land for the first time ever (10 prior sets). Additionally, it is their first series win on the road against an Astros affiliate since taking three of four in Oklahoma City from April 21-24, 2012 (span of last 22 series).

- Albuquerque is 8-1 in May, outscoring opponents 95-44 during the span.

- The Isotopes stole four bases, their eighth contest with at least four swipes in 2026.

- Albuquerque launched 10 homers during the series, their most ever in a set at Sugar Land.

On Deck: The Isotopes host the Oklahoma City Comets on Tuesday in the opener of a six-game series. First pitch is slated for 6:35 pm MT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 10, 2026

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