Isotopes Drop Series Finale to Comets, 20-8

Published on May 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - The visiting Oklahoma City Comets compiled 13 extra-base hits on the afternoon, on their way to a 20-8 series-clinching victory over the Isotopes in front of 8,783 fans at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Topes Scope: - Chad Stevens singled in the first inning to extend his on-base streak for the 2026 season to 38 games, tying an Isotopes franchise record (also: Joe Dillon - June 26-Aug. 8, 2005). Stevens has reached base in every contest with at least one plate appearance this season. Overall, Stevens has reached base in 48 consecutive games dating back to Sept. 11, 2025 with Salt Lake.

- Stevens also extended his hitting streak to 16 games, joining Trayvon Robinson (2011) as the only Isotopes player to ever record two separate hit streaks of 16 games in the same season. Stevens is slashing .385/.420/.538 with seven doubles, a homer, eight RBI and seven multi-hit efforts during the stretch.

- Nic Kent connected on his first Triple-A home run, a two-run blast in the seventh inning. Seven of his eight hits year have gone for extra bases.

- José Cordova produced his first three-hit game since Aug. 15, 2025 vs. Harrisburg. However, his streak of eight consecutive games with an RBI came to an end, dating back April 24 at Sacramento.

- Adael Amador had a double and three-run homer, his third game with two extra-base hits this season (also: April 11 at El Paso, April 23 at Sacramento).

- Blaine Crim connected on a two-run double and solo clout, his fifth multi-hit contest over 14 games in May.

- Albuquerque lost a six-game series after winning the first two contests for the second time. The other occurrence was also vs. Oklahoma City, from Sept. 14-18, 2022. The Isotopes swept a doubleheader on Sept. 14 before the Dodgers took the final four games.

- The Isotopes have tied their longest losing streak of the campaign at four games (also: March 28-April 1). Additionally, Albuquerque dropped a series for the first time since the first full week of the season, when they lost four of six at home to Reno.

- Over the last four contests, Albuquerque's pitching staff has relented 59 runs and 69 hits.

- Chuckie Robinson had the second five-hit game of the season by an opposing player, both by a Comet (other: Hyeseong Kim, March 28 at OKC).

- Alex Freeland had two triples, the first opposing player to accomplish the feat since Sugar Land's J.J. Matijevic on May 2, 2023.

- Sunday was the 14th time in team history Albuquerque allowed at least 20 runs in a contest (last: Aug. 4, 2024 at Las Vegas: 21-5 loss). Four of the occurrences have taken place against Oklahoma City, all at home (also: June 22, 2004; Sept. 1, 2007; April 25, 2024).

- The Isotopes surrendered eight doubles in a game for the first time since May 17, 2024 vs. Sugar Land.

- Albuquerque has allowed double-digits in the run column in at least four straight games for the second time in team history. The other occurrence lasted six contests, when the Las Vegas 51s and Tucson Sidewinders combined to plate 84 runs at Isotopes Park from April 29-May 4, 2008.

- Erasmo Ramirez allowed 10 hits, the most for an Albuquerque hurler since Bradley Blalock on Aug. 21, 2025 vs. Las Vegas (10). His nine runs relented tied for the most by an Isotopes pitcher in 2026 (also: Stu Flesland III, May 15 vs. OKC).







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2026

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