Streaks End as Reno Stopped in Series Finale

Published on May 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







RENO, Nev. - A pair of notable streaks came to an end on Sunday, as LuJames Groover's 36 game and Tommy Troy's 26 game on-base streaks came to their conclusion as the Reno Aces dropped the series finale with Las Vegas, 7-1.

The Aces (22-23) had managed just three hits in the contest though the first eight innings, but they managed to avoid a shutout with back-to-back doubles in the bottom of the ninth from Luis Urías and Christian Cerda with the RBI going to Cerda. That was the second double of the game for Urías, who ended 2-for-3 while also walking once.

Unfortunately, both LuJames Groover and Tommy Troy saw their respective on-base streaks come to an end as they each went hitless in four trips. Groover's streak had reached 36 consecutive games, which stands as the third longest such streak in all professional baseball. Meanwhile, Troy's stretch had reached 26 games and entered the game as the third longest active streak in the PCL.

Meanwhile, the Aviators (23-20) broke the scoreless tie in the third with a run but broke the game open by plating six runs in the top of the fifth. That marked the second consecutive game in which the Aces have allowed a six-run inning, the first time since doing so against Sacramento on July 3 and 4, 2025.

It was a tough day in the field for Reno, as they committed four errors which is a new season high. The last time the Aces committed four errors was over a decade ago when they made four on May 26, 2015 during a 7-5 win at New Orleans.

Of those four errors, three were committed at shortstop by Rojas. Those miscues tie the most by an Aces player in a single game in franchise history, and he is the fourth to do so. Prior to Rojas, the last to make four errors in a game was Michael De La Cruz during a 9-2 loss to Las Vegas on Sept. 29, 2021.

In total there were five errors made in the contest, which is just the fifth time this season that a game in the Pacific Coast League featured five or more miscues. The last to do so was when Albuquerque and Sugar Land made five combined on May 9, while the top mark is six errors committed by the Isotopes and the Chihuahuas in El Paso on April 8.

Reno was able to end the day with six hits, which included a pair of knocks from Rojas who ended his day 2-for-4. Outside of Urías, Cerda and Rojas, the last hit belonged to Luken Baker who was 1-for-4.

Charged with the loss was Yu-Min Lin (2-3), who yielded five runs on seven hits in four frames while walking three and striking out two.

Today's decision secured a series win for Las Vegas, marking the first series loss for Reno since they dropped four of six against El Paso from April 21-26.

The Aces will return to the road and travel to Oklahoma City as they prepare for a six-game series with the Comets beginning on Tuesday at 4:35 p.m. PT from Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2026

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