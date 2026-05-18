Isotopes Tally Fifth-Highest Attended Series in Club History; Lead All of Milb in Total Attendance

Published on May 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes totaled 51,815 fans over the six-game set against Oklahoma City this week-the fifth-highest attended series in club history.

"What we saw this week is Albuquerque at its absolute best," said Isotopes General Manager Chrissy Baines. "Fifty-thousand plus fans packing the ballpark isn't just a number as it's a statement about the passion, pride, and heart of this community. Our fans and partners play a huge role in making these nights unforgettable. This city shows up, and we're honored to be the place where those memories are made."

Tuesday, May 12 (7,976 attendance): Cumulus Media Night

Wednesday, May 13 (8,196 attendance): Asian American Pacific Islander Night/AGM Media Night

Thursday, May 14 (6,896 attendance): School Day Matinee

Friday, May 15 (7,911 attendance): Post-Game Fireworks Show/Little League Night/City Roots, featuring Duke City & 505 Brand

Saturday, May 16 (12,053 attendance): Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night, presented by Blake's Lotaburger/Little League Night/Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by Blake's Lotaburger

Sunday, May 17 (8,783 attendance): Military & Veterans Appreciation Day

Over the six contests, the club averaged 8,636 per game while tallying 12,053 fans on Saturday night-the fourth-highest attended game in all of Minor League Baseball in 2026.

Additionally, the club leads all of Minor League Baseball in total attendance with a total of 161,581.

The Isotopes return to Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park for a six-game series against the El Paso Chihuahuas from May 26-31. Below are the promotions:

Wednesday, May 27: Nacho Average Wednesday

Friday, May 29: Dinosaur Night/Dino Plushies, courtesy of the New Mexico Museum of Natural History and Science (first 1,500 fans 15 & younger)/ALS Night

Saturday, May 30: Country Night/Isotopes Trucker Hat giveaway, courtesy of New Mexico Farm and Livestock Bureau (first 2,000 fans)/Pre-Game Nathaniel Krantz Concert/Post-Game Fireworks Show/Early Gates, 5:00 pm

Sunday, May 31: Pride Day/Pride Flag giveaway (first 1,000 fans)

Tickets are still available for every game of the homestand. Fans may visit abqisotopes.com, ticketmaster.com or stop by the Isotopes Park Box Office.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2026

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