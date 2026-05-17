Comets Beat Isotopes, 10-2

Published on May 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - Oklahoma City scored 10 runs between the fourth and eighth innings en route to a 10-2 victory over Albuquerque Saturday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - The Isotopes drew a crowd of 12,053-the fourth-largest attendance in all of Minor League Baseball for the 2026 season. Over the first five games of the homestand, the club has totaled 43,032 fans.

-Chad Stevens went 1-for-4 with a double, extending his overall on-base streak to 47 games, the longest active streak in pro ball. With the Isotopes in 2026, his on-base streak stands at 37, the second-longest in Isotopes history (one behind Joe Dillon's team record). Also has an active 15-game hit streak.

-Cole Carrigg went 0-for-5, ending his 33-game on-base streak. During the stretch he slashed .379/.429/.567 with seven doubles, four triples, four homers, 32 RBI, 12 walks and 21 stolen bases. Also had his 22-game hit streak snapped, which was the longest in pro ball.

-The Isotopes have lost three-straight losses, the third streak of at least three (also: March 28-April 1, four losses; April 28-30, three losses).

-Over the three-game skid, the Isotopes have been outscored 39-13. Prior to the three-game stretch, the club outscored its opponents 105-47 over an 11-game stretch.

-Adael Amador went 2-for-3 with a walk, his fourth time reaching at least three times in a game in his last nine contests.

-Vimael Machin belted his fifth homer of the season, a two-run shot, and drew two walks. Has three homers in his last seven games after going homeless in 16-straight contests.

-Braxton Fulford went 2-for-3 with two doubles and a walk. It's his second two double game in his last five contests and the eighth of his career.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Comets meet for series finale tomorrow at 1:35 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Erasmo Ramirez while Oklahoma City is slated to start Logan Allen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 16, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.