Moore's Walk-off Single Seals Bees' First Series Win of the Year

Published on May 16, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







SOUTH JORDAN, UT. - Christian Moore's second walk-off hit of the year rallied the troops in the ninth inning on Military Appreciation Night to secure a 5-4 Bees victory. Saturday night's win put the finishing touches on Salt Lake's first series victory of the season.

Salt Lake 5, El Paso 4 WP: Tayler Saucedo (1-1)

LP: David Morgan (0-2)

Key Performers Christian Moore: 1-5, RBI, K Denzer Guzman: 1-3, R, 2B, 2 RBI, BB, K Austin Wynns: 2-4, 2B, K Samy Natera Jr.: 2.0 IP, H, 0 R, 3 K

Game Summary El Paso used two singles and a stolen base to take a 1-0 lead in the first. Two innings later, the visitors doubled their lead, but the Bees avoided an additional run, turning a nifty double play that stopped a would-be scorer at the dish.

Salt Lake manufactured a run in the third without using a hit, cutting the deficit in half at 2-1.

From there, the defenses took over, as each side combined to turn five double plays. Each starter pitched into the sixth inning, with El Paso's Evan Fitterer securing a quality start.

Down one, Bees relievers kept the Chihuahuas at bay, led by two scoreless frames from Samy Natera Jr. The strong pitching gave way to the offense in the eighth. A Nelson Rada single combined with a Donovan Walton walk set the table for Denzer Guzman. The 22-year-old launched a flyball deep into the right center alley, bringing home both runners and surging the Bees ahead. Standing at third, Guzman later scored on a RBI single from Chris Taylor, providing insurance headed to the ninth.

Holding a 4-2 lead, Tayler Saucedo entered to close the ballgame. Instead, the first three Chihuahuas reached to cut the lead to 4-3. After a strikeout, a weak chopper hit in front of the plate brought home the tying run. The righty got out of the frame without further damage, shifting the focus back to the bats.

Salt Lake sparked a one-out rally in the bottom half. Austin Wynns doubled on a dropped pop up in shallow right field, collecting his second hit of the night. Recent addition Bryce Teodosio took over to run for the catcher, standing on second and acting as the winning run. Following a strikeout, Christian Moore stepped in. The infielder was the hero, sending a line drive into left

that brought Teodosio home to end the contest and wrap up Salt Lake's first series win of the season.

Game Notes

- Salt Lake picked up their fourth walk-off of the season and second courtesy of Christian Moore. Additionally, the win marked the 20th in 2026 and put a bow on the first series win since last August 26-31 at Round Rock. This is the Bees' sixth win at home in the month of May, good for the PCL lead and tied with Rochester and Nashville for most at the Triple-A level.

- Salt Lake marked their fourth straight game with multiple stolen bases tonight, swiping second base twice. It is the team's longest streak of the season, and longest since a six-game span between July 26-August 1, 2025.

- Salt Lake's 5-4 win improved its record in one-run games to 5-3 this season and 5-2 in games at home.

- Christian Moore secured his second walk-off of the season, delivering a single to left field in the ninth inning. He last ended a contest on Apr. 15 vs. Sugar Land in the 12th inning on a two-run double. Prior to 2026, the infielder had only one walk-off at the minor league level. Moore hit safely for the fourth straight game since returning from the injured list and is batting .333 (2-for-6) with three RBI in the ninth inning or later this year.

- Trey Mancini singled, recording the first hit of the night for Salt Lake. He has hits in four of his last five games.

- Thanks to a single, Donovan Walton extended his on-base streak to four games. The left fielder reached in his last three plate appearances, also collecting two walks. It is his eighth game in 2026 with two or more base-on-balls while walking in four straight games.

Walton is batting .333 in the month of May with 12 runs batted.

- Starter Brett Kerry finished one out shy of a quality start, tossing 5.2 innings of two-run ball with two walks and five strikeouts. It is the right-hander's longest start since September 18, 2025, at Las Vegas when he earned a win after seven strong innings.

- Nelson Rada stole second in the sixth, tallying his third straight game with a swipe. The outfielder is tied for third in the PCL with 12 stolen bases and has four total steals across his three-game span. Rada worked his on-base streak to six games after singling in tonight's win. The outfielder has hits in five of his last six games. In that time he's batting 6-for-24 with four walks, six runs scored, and had his first RBI since 4/29 against Sacramento.

- Austin Wynns went 2-for-4 in his first game with the Salt Lake Bees with a single in the sixth and a double in the ninth. Wynns was the only Bee to record two hits tonight and It's the first time he's recorded a multi-hit game since July 27, 2025, as a member of the Athletics.

- Denzer Guzman tied the game in the eighth to extend his hit streak to 10 games. He trails only himself for the longest hit streak of the season by a Bee when he had a 13-game streak from 4/11 to 26. During the current streak, Guzman is 17-for-41 (.415) with five doubles, three homers, and 16 RBI.

- After four games without a hit, Chris Taylor now has hits in back-to-back games. His single in the bottom of the eighth put the Bees ahead by two.

- Samy Natera Jr. worked a scoreless seventh inning. In the seventh frame this season Natera Jr. has a 0.00 ERA across six outings and 5.1 innings pitched, allowing two hits, one walk and 10 strikeouts. Natera Jr. finished off the eighth inning allowing one hit and adding a second strikeout to his line. The southpaw extends his scoreless streak to 9.2 innings across his last four outings collecting 16 strikeouts and just one walk over that span.

Up Next

The first series of the 12-game homestand concludes Sunday afternoon as the Bees and Chihuahuas take on game six at 2:05 p.m. MDT along the Wasatch Mountains.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 16, 2026

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