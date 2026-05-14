Comets Hold off Frantic Isotopes Rally, 12-10

Published on May 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - With the Comets leading 12-3 heading to the bottom of the eighth, Albuquerque plated four runs in that frame before scoring three times in the ninth on a Blaine Crim three-run homer. The Isotopes then brought the tying run to the plate, but Paul Gervase closed it out as Oklahoma City held on for a 12-10 victory Thursday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field.

Despite the loss, Albuquerque has won 10 of their last 12 games, outscoring opponents 106-52 during the stretch.

Topes Scope: - Cole Carrigg was 2-for-5 with an RBI single to extend his hitting streak to 21 games, tied with Jerry Sands (July 27-Aug. 20, 2012) for the fifth-longest hit streak in Isotopes history. Carrigg is slashing .437/.485/.667 with five doubles, three triples, three homers, 23 RBI and six steals during the span. Additonally, Carrigg has reached base safely in 32-straight contests.

- After entering as a defensive replacement, Chad Stevens singled in the ninth which kept his on-base streak alive at 35 games in 2026, every game that he has received a plate appearance this season. Stevens is now tied with Ryan Ritter(May 2, 2025-present) and A.J. Ellis (May 12-July 30, 2011) for the second longest on-base streak in Isotopes history. Joe Dillon holds the record with a 38-gamer from June 26-Aug. 8, 2005.

Stevens has reached base in 45 consecutive games overall, dating back to Sept. 11, 2025 with Salt Lake.

- Sterlin Thompson extended his hitting streak to 12 games with a ninth-inning single. He is slashing .444/.597/.711 with three doubles, three homers and 17 RBI during the stretch. Thompson has reached base in 20-straight contests overall.

- Zac Veen was 2-for-4, increasing his on-base streak to 22 games. He is slashing .351/.510/.568 with four doubles, four homers, 21 RBI and eight steals during the stretch. Veen has also walked 25 times in his last 22 games.

- Crim's homer was the 130th of his pro career (spanning seven seasons). Crim has 15 RBI in his last 12 games, with four multi-hit efforts during the span.

- Charlie Condon reached base three times via a triple and two walks. The triple was just his second extra-base hit in 75 plate appearances at home this season, and first since April 1 vs. Reno.

- Collin Baumgartner became the third Isotopes pitcher in team history to issue six walks while recording three outs or fewer. Both other occurrences came during the 2015 season: Tyler Matzek (May 13 vs. Fresno, 7 BB in 1.0 IP) and Jairo Diaz (June 8 at Salt Lake, 6 BB in 0.2 IP).

- Thursday was the 115th instance in Isotopes history that both teams scored in double-digits, and fifth this season (also: April 12 at El Paso, April 17 vs. OKC, April 23 at Sacramento, May 9 at Sugar Land). Albuquerque is 1-4 in such contests in 2026.

- Albuquerque tied a season-high by issuing 10 walks (also: April 14 vs. Oklahoma City, May 9 at Sugar Land). The team is 3-7 when relenting seven or more free passes, and 14-5 when they walk four or fewer batters.

- The Isotopes pitching staff has limited their opponent to one run or fewer eight times this season, while also allowing nine or more runs on 12 occasions.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Comets continue their series with game four on Friday at 6:35 pm. Left-handed pitcher Carson Palmquist is slated to start for Albuquerque, while Oklahoma City has not announced a probable. There will be a post-game fireworks show, weather permitting.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 14, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.