OKC Comets Game Notes - May 14, 2026

Published on May 14, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (20-20) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (25-16)

Game #41 of 150/First Half #41 of 75/Home #23 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Christian Romero (2-1, 5.91) vs. ABQ-RHP Keegan Thompson (1-2, 3.49)

Thursday, May 14, 2026 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 12:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets have lost back-to-back games to open their road series in Albuquerque and look to return to the win column against the Isotopes at 12:05 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park...This is the first time this season the Comets have opened a series 0-2 and the team will try to avoid a third consecutive loss for the first time since a season-high four-game skid April 23-26...The Comets have lost six of the last seven games in Albuquerque, including four straight.

Last Game: The Albuquerque Isotopes scored six runs in the second inning, and the Oklahoma City Comets could never recover in an 8-2 loss Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque broke a scoreless tie with a six-run rally in the second inning, with nine consecutive batters reaching base at one point. The Isotopes notched five hits in the inning, including a bases-clearing triple by Cole Carrigg. Trailing, 7-0, in the fifth inning, Zach Ehrhard got the Comets on the board with a solo homer. The Isotopes answered in the bottom of the inning to push the lead to 8-1. Tyler Fitzgerald collected a RBI single in the sixth inning to finish the scoring.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero (2-1) looks to bounce back after a tough outing...During his last start May 8 vs. Salt Lake, Romero allowed a career-high 11 hits while surrendering a season-high seven runs across 5.0 innings in a no decision. He notched five strikeouts and did not allow a walk. After the Bees started 1-for-7, they proceeded to go 10-for-16 against Romero...Entering that start, Romero had held opponents to three runs or less in five straight appearances and to two runs or less in four his previous five outings...Romero faces Albuquerque for the third time this season today, allowing five runs across 9.1 innings during his first two starts...So far this season, Romero owns a 5.91 ERA, 1.57 WHIP and .301 BAA in eight appearances (six starts)...Romero split the 2025 season between Oklahoma City and High-A Great Lakes and went 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and .228 BAA in nine starts with OKC...The Dodgers signed Romero as a minor league free agent Jan. 15, 2021 out of Mexico.

Against the Isotopes: 2026: 4-7 2025: 10-8 All-time: 168-142 At ABQ: 76-82

The Comets are playing their third series in eight weeks against the league-leading Isotopes and Albuquerque has won six of the last seven games between the teams...They most recently played April 14-19 at Isotopes Park with Albuquerque winning the series, 4-2. The series loss was OKC's first at Isotopes Park since May 20-25, 2021, ending a streak of six straight series without a loss in the Duke City (5-0-1)...The Comets won the season-opening series between the teams March 27-29 in OKC, 3-2...Through the first nine meetings of 2026, Ryan Fitzgerald racked up 14 hits and 12 RBI against the Isotopes, while James Tibbs III hit three homers and had 12 RBI alongside Zach Ehrhard's 12 RBI...The Comets won the 2025 series, 10-8, with eight of those games being decided by one run...The Comets have won back-to-back season series against Albuquerque, as well as five of the last seven, with the Isotopes last winning in 2023...After going 15-4 in Albuquerque from the start of the 2024 season through the first game at RGCU Field this season, OKC is now 1-6 over the last seven games at the venue with losses in four straight. Including the recent blip, OKC is 26-16 over the last 42 games at Isotopes Park going back to 2022.

Treading Water: The Comets are 0-2 in Albuquerque to start the current series, marking the first time the Comets have lost the first two games of a series since Sept. 2-3, 2025 in Sugar Land. The team has lost three of the last four games, following a stretch where the Comets had won six of seven and seven of nine games...The Comets' overall record has fallen back to .500 for the first time since May 5 (17-17). This is just the third time over the last 14 seasons OKC has been .500 or worse through 40 games, last done in 2021 (also 20-20)...The Comets have now lost back-to-back road games following a four-game road winning streak, and OKC is now 9-11 on the road this season...Oklahoma City now has seven loses by four or more runs, including four losses by six or more runs.

Stalled: OKC's offense has produced just three runs over the first two games of the current series for the team's lowest two-game run total of the season. The previous low was six runs, done on multiple occasions. Going back to last season, it's the smallest two-game run total since Sept. 5-6, 2025 at Sugar Land (two runs)...The Comets have started this series 13-for-70 (.186) with just two extra-base hits. OKC is 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position...The offensive stall this series comes after the Comets scored at least six runs in eight straight games for a total of 64 runs...The Comets have not scored more than one run in an inning over the first two games of this series after a streak of six straight games with an inning of four-plus runs and seven straight games with an inning of three-plus runs.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-5 Wednesday to extend his hitting streak to a season-best eight games - tied for the fourth-longest hitting streak of the season by a Comets player and one game shy of the team's season-best nine-game hitting streaks by Jack Suwinski, Eliezer Alfonzo and Austin Gauthier...Fitzgerald is 12-for-37 (.324) with two doubles, two homers and 10 RBI during the stretch...Fitzgerald has 56 hits overall this season - tied for the most in the Minors - while his 36 RBI are tied for fifth in the Minors (tied for first in PCL) and his 84 total bases are tied for eighth (fourth in PCL).

Tyler the Creator: Tyler Fitzgerald went 2-for-4 with a RBI last night. Over his last four games, Fitzgerald is 6-for-13 with nine RBI and two home runs. He joined OKC's lineup April 30 and was held 1-for-15 over his first five games with the Comets before the recent breakout.

"Moving Up the Charts this Week to No. 2": Ryan Ward finished 1-for-3 with a walk Wednesday night, giving him 451 career hits with Oklahoma City. He ranks second on the team's all-time Bricktown-era list for hits. Ward is now 11 hits away from former teammate and current Albuquerque Isotope Drew Avans' record of 462 career hits from 2021-24. He is Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (96) and RBI (346).

Mound Maladies: The Comets have allowed eight or more runs 15 times within the first 40 games of the season, with five instances in Albuquerque all within the last six games played at Isotopes Park. In 2025, the Comets did not allow at least eight runs for the 15th time until Game 66 (June 12). In 2024, it was Game 72 (June 20). In 2023, it was Game 83 (July 7)...Last night the Comets allowed an inning of six or more runs for the fourth time this season. Three of those monster innings have been in Albuquerque, all within the last five games between the teams. Overall, of the 12 total innings of four-plus runs allowed by the Comets this season, seven have been at Isotopes Park.

On the Mend: Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment with OKC last night and went 0-for-3 while playing in five innings at third base. Hernández is now 2-for-15 with a double in five games with the Comets, including 0-for-his-last-11...He is recovering from left elbow surgery.

Way of the K: The Comets pitching staff struck out nine more batters last night. Entering Wednesday, the Comets pitching staff had recorded double-digit strikeouts in three straight games and in nine of the previous 13 games...OKC's 144 strikeouts since April 26 (14 G) are most in the PCL although they have played one fewer game than most teams due to Sunday's cancelation. In contrast, OKC had 185 K's through the first 26 games of the season - second-fewest in the league from the start of the season through April 25.

Snooze Button: The Comets are 4-7 in day games this season, including 1-5 in games with a local start time of noon or earlier. The Comets won their most recent game with an 11:05 a.m. first pitch, defeating Salt Lake 12-5, May 6 at home...This is the sixth time in the last seven weeks the Comets are playing a midweek day game.

Around the Horn: Zach Ehrhard belted his third homer of the season last night and his first since his inside-the-park grand slam April 14 against the Isotopes...James Tibbs III did not play last night after he had appeared in each of OKC's first 39 games. He leads the Minors with 25 extra-base hits, while his 93 total bases and 36 runs are each tied for third.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 14, 2026

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