Comets Down Early, Fall 8-2

Published on May 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Albuquerque Isotopes scored six runs in the second inning, and the Oklahoma City Comets could never recover in an 8-2 loss Wednesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque (25-16) broke a scoreless tie with a six-run rally in the second inning, with nine consecutive batters reaching base at one point. The Isotopes notched five hits in the inning, including a bases-clearing triple by Cole Carrigg. Trailing, 7-0, in the fifth inning, Zach Ehrhard got the Comets (20-20) on the board with a solo homer. The Isotopes answered in the bottom of the inning to push the lead to 8-1. Tyler Fitzgerald collected a RBI single in the sixth inning to finish the scoring.

Of Note -The Comets have started a series in an 0-2 hole for the first time this season...OKC has lost three of the last four games after winning seven of the previous nine games, and the team's overall record is back to .500 at 20-20...The Comets have lost six of the last seven games in Albuquerque, including four straight.

-OKC has produced only three runs over the first two games of the current series for the lowest two-game run total of the season. The previous low was six runs, done on multiple occasions...It's the team's lowest two-game run total since Sept. 5-6, 2025 at Sugar Land (two runs).

-Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-5 to extend his hitting streak to a season-best eight games. Fitzgerald is 12-for-37 (.324) with two doubles, two homers and 10 RBI during the stretch.

-Zach Ehrhard collected his third homer of the season and first since his inside-the-park grand slam April 14 against the Isotopes.

-Tyler Fitzgerald went 2-for-4 with a RBI. Over his last four games, Fitzgerald is 6-for-13 with nine RBI.

-Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and went 0-for-3 while playing in five innings at third base. Hernández is now 2-for-15 with a double in five games with the Comets.

Next Up: The Comets and Isotopes will play a field trip game starting at Thursday 12:05 p.m. at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2026

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