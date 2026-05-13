Isotopes Claim 2-1 Walk-Off Win on Thompson's RBI Single in 10th

Published on May 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Albuquerque Isotopes News Release







Albuquerque, NM - With the game tied, 1-1, entering the top of the 10th inning, Mason Green escaped a bases-loaded jam to blank the Comets in the frame. In the home half of the inning with runners at first and second, Sterlin Thompson lined an RBI single to right, giving the Isotopes a 2-1 victory Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park.

Topes Scope: - With the win, the Isotopes have won nine of their last 10 games. Additionally, the club is 23-12 in their last 35 contests since starting 1-4.

-The walk-off win is the first of the season for the Isotopes and first since August 8, 2025, vs. Round Rock (Michael Toglia RBI single, 9-8, 11 innings).

-It's also the 11th all-time walk-off win against the Comets (last: June 12, 2025, Warming Bernabel RBI single, 9-8), 10 of which have occurred since 2015.

-The Isotopes held their opponent to one run or fewer for the eighth time in 2026 (last: May 8 at Sugar Land) after completing the feat just eight times over the last two seasons combined.

-It's the second game Albuquerque has won this season 2-1 (also: May 8 at Sugar Land).

-Since May 1 (last 10 games), the pitching staff has compiled a 3.93 ERA (91.2 IP, 40 ER), the second-best ERA in Triple-A during the span (best: Buffalo, 3.00).

-Chad Stevens went 2-for-4 with a double, extending his overall on-base streak to 43 games, the longest active streak in pro ball. With the Isotopes in 2026, his on-base streak stands at 33, the third-longest in Isotopes history. Also has an active 11-game hit streak.

-Cole Carrigg went 2-for-5 with a double, pushing his on-base streak to 30 games. During the stretch he is slashing .383/.440/.578 with seven doubles, three triples, four homers, 27 RBI, 11 walks and 19 stolen bases. Also has an active 19-game hit streak, the longest in pro ball.

-Sterlin Thompson tallied two hits, two walks and two RBI to extend his on-base streak to 18 contests. During the stretch he is slashing .413/.560/.651 with three doubles, four homers, 22 RBI and 18 walks. Also has an 11-game hit streak.

-Adael Amador singled twice, extending his on-base streak to 24 contests. During the stretch he is slashing .267/.372/.406 with three doubles, one triple, three homers, 17 RBI and 18 walks.

-Zac Veen doubled and drew two walks to extend his on-base streak to 20 contests. During stretch he is slashing .343/.500/.682 with four doubles, four homers, 18 RBI and 22 walks.

-Vimael Machin went 0-for-4, ending his on-base streak at 22 contests. During the stretch he slashed .388/.495/.635 with nine doubles, four homers, 20 RBI and 18 walks.

-Charlie Condon went 0-for-4, ending his on-base streak at 27 games During stretch slashed .226/.359/.330 with five doubles, two homers, 12 RBI and 20 walks.

On Deck: The Isotopes and Comets meet for game two of the series tomorrow at 6:05 pm MT from Isotopes Park. Albuquerque is expected to start Sean Sullivan while Oklahoma City is slated to start Cole Irvin.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2026

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