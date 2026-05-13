OKC Comets Game Notes - May 13, 2026

Published on May 13, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (20-19) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (24-16)

Game #40 of 150/First Half #40 of 75/Home #22 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-LHP Cole Irvin (3-4, 3.80) vs. ABQ-LHP Sean Sullivan (3-2, 5.73)

Wednesday, May 13, 2026 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will try to even their road series against the Albuquerque Isotopes when the teams meet for the second time in their six-game series at 7:05 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park...The Comets lost Tuesday's series opener and will try to avoid their first back-to-back losses since a four-game losing streak April 23-26...OKC is 7-3 in the last 10 games and 8-4 in the last 12 games.

Last Game: In a low-scoring 10-inning battle, the Oklahoma City Comets came up short in a 2-1 loss to the Albuquerque Isotopes Tuesday night at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. Albuquerque scored a quick run in the first inning on a single from Sterlin Thompson. The Comets tied the game in the fifth inning on a run-scoring triple off the bat of Noah Miller. The Isotopes had the potential go-ahead run thrown out at the plate in the seventh inning, left the go-ahead run at third base in the eighth inning and had the winning run thrown out between third base and home plate in the ninth inning. Oklahoma City loaded the bases in the 10th inning on a pair of walks with one out but couldn't score. In the bottom of the inning, Thompson ripped a game-winning single to right field to end the contest.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Cole Irvin (3-4) is slated to make his team-leading ninth start with OKC and fourth against the Isotopes...In his last start, May 7 vs. Salt Lake, Irvin earned his second straight win after allowing four runs (three earned) and nine hits across 5.1 innings with three walks and two strikeouts...Entering today, Irvin leads qualified PCL pitchers with a 3.80 ERA and is tied for the league lead in starts while ranking third in innings (42.2)...Irvin owns each of OKC's three quality starts this season, but the team is 1-2 in those games...Irvin, who was signed by the Dodgers Feb. 3 as a minor league free agent, spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), finishing 8-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 28 starts...Irvin has MLB experience with Philadelphia (2019-20), Oakland (2021-22), Baltimore (2023-24) and Minnesota (2024)...He made his MLB debut May 12, 2019 with Philadelphia at Kansas City, earning the win after allowing one run and five hits over 7.0 IP.

Against the Isotopes: 2026: 4-6 2025: 10-8 All-time: 168-141 At ABQ: 76-81

The Comets are playing their third series in eight weeks against the league-leading Isotopes and Albuquerque has won five of the last six games between the teams...They most recently played April 14-19 at Isotopes Park with Albuquerque winning the series, 4-2. The series loss was OKC's first at Isotopes Park since May 20-25, 2021, ending a streak of six straight series without a loss in the Duke City (5-0-1)...The Comets won the season-opening series between the teams March 27-29 in OKC, 3-2...Through the first nine meetings of 2026, Ryan Fitzgerald racked up 14 hits and 12 RBI against the Isotopes, while James Tibbs III hit three homers and had 12 RBI alongside Zach Ehrhard's 12 RBI...The Comets won the 2025 series, 10-8, with eight of those games being decided by one run...The Comets have won back-to-back season series against Albuquerque, as well as five of the last seven, with the Isotopes last winning the 2023 series...After going 15-4 in Albuquerque from the start of the 2024 season through the first game at RGCU Field this season, OKC is now 1-5 over the last six games at the venue with losses in three straight. Even with the recent blip, since 2022, OKC is 26-17 over the last 43 games at Isotopes Park.

May Flowers?: Despite last night's loss, the Comets have won eight of their last 12 games following a 3-8 stretch where they had fallen to three games below .500...At 20-19, they enter today with a chance to tie for their season-best mark of two games above .500 (20-18; 19-17; 9-7; 3-1)...The Comets reached the 20-win mark in 38 games this season - the longest it has taken OKC to record 20 wins in a season since 2021 (40 G)...Last night's loss snapped the Comets' four-game road winning streak. OKC is now 9-10 on the road this season after losing its first road series opener of the season (3-1).

Too Late: The Comets fell to 0-3 in extra innings this season with last night's loss. OKC now has extra-inning losses in two of the last three games overall and three of the team's last five losses have come in 10 innings. Over the three extra-inning games, the OKC offense has yet to score a run in extras...OKC also dropped to 1-3 in games tied after eight innings this season and to 5-14 in games tied after eight innings between the last two seasons, including 2-8 on the road...During the current 1-5 stretch in Albuquerque, the Isotopes have scored the game-winning run(s) in their final at-bat in four of those games. Last night was OKC's ninth last at-bat loss overall this season, and of the team's 19 losses, eight have been in games they led or were tied after seven innings.

Stalled: After scoring at least six runs in eight straight games for a total of 64 runs, the Comets were limited to one run Tuesday, tying their season low mark for runs scored in a game. Yesterday was the fourth time this season the Comets produced just one run and first time since April 23 against Tacoma (L, 3-1)...On the other hand, the Comets limited the Isotopes to two runs as they held Albuquerque scoreless from the second through ninth innings. Tuesday was the fourth time this season the Comets allowed two runs or less and was the first time since May 1 in Round Rock (W, 8-1). However, last night was the first time since Sept. 6, 2025 during a 2-0 defeat at Sugar Land the Comets allowed no more than two runs and lost. They have now dropped four games this season when allowing three or fewer runs after having a total of five such losses in 2025...Last night marked the first time OKC lost a game in hitter-friendly Albuquerque while allowing only two runs since a 2-1 defeat on the final day of the 2023 season (Sept. 24). The Comets had allowed at least four runs in 12 straight games in Albuquerque prior to last night.

On the Mend: Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment Tuesday and went 0-for-3 while playing six innings at third base. Hernández is now 2-for-12 with a double in four games with the Comets. He is recovering from left elbow surgery....Brusdar Graterol also continued his Major League Rehab Assignment with the Comets and made his fourth appearance. Graterol tossed a scoreless fifth inning with one walk and two strikeouts. During his four appearances with Oklahoma City, Graterol has allowed three runs across 3.1 innings (4 H, 3 BB, 3 K). The right-hander is currently recovering from right shoulder surgery, which kept him out the entire 2025 season.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald singled on the game's first pitch last night as part of a 1-for-4 day with a walk and extended his hitting streak to a season-best seven games. Fitzgerald is 10-for-32 (.313) with two doubles, two homers and 10 RBI during the stretch, which is the longest active hitting streak for the Comets...Fitzgerald has 54 hits overall this season - fourth-most in the Minors - while his 36 RBI are tied for fourth in the Minors (first in PCL) and his 82 total bases are tied for eighth (fourth in PCL).

Way of the K: The Comets pitching staff struck out 11 batters Tuesday, marking the team's ninth double-digit strikeout game in the last 13 outings and third straight. This is the first time this season OKC pitchers have racked up double-digit strikeouts in three straight games. The last time a Comets team did so was during a five-game stretch Sept. 7-12, 2025...OKC's 135 strikeouts since April 26 (13 G) are second-most in the PCL behind Round Rock's 138, but the Express has played one more game. OKC had 185 K's through the first 26 games of the season - second-fewest in the league from the start of the season through April 25.

"Moving Up the Charts this Week to No. 2": Ryan Ward finished 1-for-4 Tuesday with a walk, giving him 450 career hits with Oklahoma City. He ranks second on the team's all-time Bricktown-era list for hits. Ward is now 12 hits away from former teammate and current Albuquerque Isotope Drew Avans' record of 462 career hits from 2021-24...Ward is Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (96) and RBI (346).

Around the Horn: Noah Miller had a RBI triple last night to collect OKC's lone extra-base hit. Over seven games in Albuquerque this season, Miller is 9-for-28 (.321) with four extra-base hits and nine RBI...James Tibbs III leads the Minors with 25 extra-base hits, while his 93 total bases and 36 runs each rank third. His 13 doubles lead the PCL and he is tied for second in the league with 11 homers...The Comets have allowed at least one run in the first inning in five of the last seven games, including three of the last four games.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 13, 2026

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