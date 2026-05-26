OKC Comets Game Notes - May 26, 2026

Published on May 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (28-22) vs. Sugar Land Space Cowboys (22-29)

Game #51 of 150/First Half #51 of 75/Road #25 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP Christian Romero (4-1, 4.89) vs. SUG-RHP Miguel Ullola (1-4, 6.56)

Tuesday, May 26, 2026 | Constellation Field | Sugar Land, Texas | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets open a six-game road series against the Sugar Land Space Cowboys at 7:05 p.m. at Constellation Field...Oklahoma City is 8-2 in the last 10 games and seeks back-to-back wins overall as well as a fifth consecutive road victory.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets jumped out to an early lead and held on to secure a series victory with a 5-3 win against the Reno Aces Sunday afternoon at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. A three-run homer from Tyler Fitzgerald in the first inning gave the Comets a quick advantage. Reno put together three consecutive two-out, two-strike singles in the third inning to cut the Comets' lead to 3-1. The Aces made it a one-run game with a sacrifice fly from Luken Baker in the fifth inning. Following Fitzgerald's home run, the Comets were held without another hit until the seventh inning, when OKC extended its lead to 5-2 on a two-run single by Chuckie Robinson. Reno rallied in the ninth inning, loading the bases with two away. After a wild pitch plated a run and put the tying runs in scoring position, Griff McGarry struck out Tyler Locklear to finish the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Christian Romero (4-1) looks for a third straight win...Romero struck out a season-high seven batters in his last start May 20 vs. Reno while allowing one run on five hits with two walks across 5.0 IP. The seven strikeouts tied him for the most by any Comets pitcher this season...Over his last two games, Romero has allowed two runs and eight hits across 11.0 innings while racking up 11 strikeouts. He's held opponents 8-for-39 (.205) with one extra-base hit...So far in 2026, Romero owns a 4.89 ERA, 1.48 WHIP and .280 BAA in 10 appearances (eight starts). Among qualified PCL pitchers, Romero is ranked in wins (T-5th), WHIP (7th), BAA (T-7th), ERA (8th) and IP (T-8th, 46.0)...The Comets are 6-2 as a team in his starts, with wins in four of the last five...Romero split the 2025 season between Oklahoma City and High-A Great Lakes and went 1-1 with a 4.91 ERA, 1.21 WHIP and .228 BAA in nine starts with OKC...The Dodgers signed Romero as a minor league free agent Jan. 15, 2021 out of Mexico.

Against the Space Cowboys: 2026: 0-0 2025: 5-10 All-time: 57-48 At SUG: 28-26

The Comets play their first of four series against Sugar Land this season and first of two trips to Constellation Fields...OKC won four of the first five meetings between the teams last season, including taking two of three on Opening Weekend in Sugar Land, but proceeded to lose nine in a row before winning the final game of the season series...At the plate, Ryan Ward (.321 AVG, 6 2B, 2 HR, 9 RBI) tallied 18 hits in 15 games against the Space Cowboys. Kyle Funkhouser led the pitching staff, allowing two runs across 10.2 innings pitched in three appearances (two starts)...Sugar Land joined the Pacific Coast League in 2021 and won the 2024 Triple-A National Championship.

Liftoff: The Comets are 8-2 over the last 10 games and own a league-best 15-6 record since April 30...With Sunday's win over Reno, the Comets also recorded a fourth straight series win...The Comets were a season-low three games below .500 following a loss April 29 at 13-16 and then went 14-4 to climb a season-best seven games above .500 to 27-20, a mark they can match with a victory tonight...Entering April 30, OKC's 13 total wins were tied for the second-fewest in the PCL and OKC sat in eighth place in the overall league standings. Now OKC's 28 wins rank tied for second-most in the league and the team has ascended to second place in the overall league standings...Both losses during the 8-2 stretch have been by one run, and five of the six losses over the last 21 games have been by one or two runs.

Tyler the Creator: Tyler Fitzgerald hit a three-run homer Sunday to extend his hitting streak to a season-best 12 games. During the stretch, he is 17-for-44 (.386) with five home runs, 20 RBI and 12 runs scored. Since the streak began May 8, Fitzgerald is tied for the league lead with five homers and 20 RBI while pacing the circuit with a .795 SLG and 1.268 OPS...He's matched Ryan Fitzgerald's team-high 12-game hitting streak from May 1-17 and has also tied his career-best hitting streak after he put together a 12-game streak from July 6-28, 2024 with San Francisco...The last time a Comets player had a hitting streak longer than 12 games was when Ryan Ward hit safely in 17 straight games July 6-29, 2025.

Pitching Prowess: Comets pitchers held the Aces to three runs on six singles Sunday and over the last two games have allowed five runs. OKC limited Reno to three runs or less four times during the six-game series and to four runs or less five times last week. Comets pitchers allowed a total of 19 runs (15 ER) and compiled a 2.50 ERA and .204 BAA during the series. OKC tossed up a zero in 44 of 54 innings...Oklahoma City pitchers finished with 11 strikeouts Sunday, producing their fourth double-digit strikeout performance of the series. The Comets struck out at least nine batters in all six games against the Aces, finishing with 65 punchouts...During the team's current 15-6 stretch beginning April 30, the Comets league the league with a 3.90 ERA. They rank second with both a .248 BAA and 201 strikeouts (189.0 IP)...In contrast, from the start of the season through April 29 (29 G), the Comets compiled a 5.91 ERA - second-highest in the PCL and their 220 strikeouts were second-fewest in the league.

Restrained: Oklahoma City matched its season-low mark of three hits for the fourth time this season Sunday afternoon, but it was the second time the Comets have won despite producing only three hits, joining a 1-0 win April 10 vs. Round Rock...After tallying 79 runs on 92 hits while batting .347 (92-for-265) during their recent seven-game win streak, the Comets have batted .138 (12-for-87) over the last three games while scoring 12 runs...Going back to Friday, the Comets are 9-for-the-last-76 (.118). They have tallied two hits in an inning just twice in their last 23 trips to the plate...Before Saturday night, the Comets had scored six or more runs in eight consecutive games and in 16 of the previous 18 games.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III is 14-for-31 (.452) with three doubles, a triple, eight RBI, 13 runs and 11 walks over his last nine games. He has reached base in 25 of his last 42 plate appearances...Tibbs leads the PCL with 29 extra-base hits, 112 total bases, 49 runs scored and is tied for first with 35 walks and 16 doubles. His 1.023 OPS ranks second.

Hard-Line: Zach Ehrhard's season-best seven-game hitting streak came to an end Sunday after going 0-for-2 with a walk. During the hitting streak, which was his longest since a seven-game streak in August 2025 with Double-A Tulsa, Ehrhard went 9-for-20 (.450) with eight RBI and seven runs...He is currently on a 17-game on-base streak - the third-longest on-base streak by a Comets player this season.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald doubled in the seventh inning Sunday to stretch his on-base streak to 17 games, putting him two games away from matching Noah Miller for the longest on-base streak by a Comet this season...During the stretch, Fitzgerald has hit safely in 15 of the 17 games, batting .300 (21-for-70) with 12 RBI, eight walks and 13 runs scored...His 65 hits this season are second-most in the PCL, while his 38 RBI are tied for fourth-most in the league.

Road to Success: The Comets have won four consecutive road games, are 8-2 over their last 10 road games and have won nine of their last 12 games away from OKC since April 28. Oklahoma City started the season 4-8 on the road and now sits 13-11 overall in away games...The Comets are batting a league-best .294 on the road this season overall and their 175 runs scored in away games are second-most among PCL teams.

Staying Put: In each of OKC's last 12 games, there has not been a single lead change. In fact, only twice has a trailing team come back to even tie the game after falling behind, with just one instance over the last 11 games.

Around the Horn: Ryan Ward has 456 career hits with OKC and is six hits away from Drew Avans' Bricktown-era record of 462 career hits. However, Ward is currently mired in a 1-for-20 slump across his last six games...Jack Suwinski is tied for the league lead with 12 home runs this season, while his 43 RBI rank third and his 26 extra-base hits are tied for second...Chuckie Robinson drove in a pair of runs Sunday and the catcher now has nine RBI over his last four games.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 26, 2026

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