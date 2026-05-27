Round Rock Drops Series Opener to Salt Lake, 7-1

Published on May 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

Round Rock scratched across the game's first run in the first. 2B Cody Freeman walked and 1B Blaine Crim reached on an error by SS Denzer Guzman. 3B Diego Castillo hit an opposite-field RBI single to drive in Freeman, giving the E-Train an early one-run edge.

Salt Lake wasted no time and responded with five runs in the third inning. 2B Yolmer Sánchez walked and scored on a triple by 3B Christian Moore to even the score at one. Guzman drove in another run with an RBI single, and 1B Trey Mancini knocked in two runners with a double. RF Bryce Teodosio capped off the inning with an RBI single to give the Bees a 5-1 lead.

The Bees added a run in the fourth with a fielder's choice, extending the lead to five.

The visitors tacked on another run in the sixth with an RBI double by Guzman to make it a 7-1 game.

The Express were held hitless through six innings, and fall in the series opener by a final score of 7-1.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express fall to 3-7 in series openers... 1-4 in series openers at Dell Diamond... fall to 12 G under .500 and 11 G behind first-place Sacramento... 4-6 in the last 10 G... 7-18 at home.

CODY FREEMAN: (0-for-3, BB, R) continued his rehab assignment after sustaining a lumbar stress reaction... appeared in 3 G with Double-A Frisco, driving in 2 RBI, 2 H, and 2 R over that span... the former PCL All-Star and 2025 Express MVP slashed .336/.382/.549 with 19 HR, 71 RBI, 32 BB and 129 H last season.

BLAINE CRIM: (0-for-3, BB) returned to Round Rock after being claimed off waivers from COL on 5/23... spent three seasons with the Express (2022-2025) before being claimed off waivers by COL on 8/3/25... has made the most starts at 1B in Express history (296)... ranks third in Express Triple-A history with 247 RBI and fourth with 60 HR.

NOTES: Round Rock scored first for the third straight game... 14-11 when scoring first on the season... After Diego Castillo's single in the first inning, the Express were held hitless until Jonah Bride's single in the eighth inning... the Express reached base seven times between the two hits... six of them by walks... are 8-20 when opponents score five plus runs... the Express are now 2-25 when scoring less than five runs.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday, May 27 vs Salt Lake FIRST PITCH: 6:45 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 26, 2026

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