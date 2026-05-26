SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 5.26 at RNO

Published on May 26, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sacramento (30-20) 10 @ Reno (24-28) 6

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won today's game, 10-6, in extras...they are now 4-0 in extra innings this season...marked the second time in franchise history the River Cats have scored seven-or-more runs in an extra inning...the last time was July 6, 2025 at Reno when they scored eight runs in the 11th...the River Cats become the first team in the PCL to reach 30 wins on the season.

Carson Whisenhunt was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed one run on four hits with one walk and seven strikeouts in 5.0 innings...now has 56 total strikeouts, leading the PCL among active players...he also leads the PCL in ERA and opponent batting average.

Michael Fulmer was dealt a blown save, but then earned his second victory of the season...allowed four runs (3 earned) on four hits (1 HR) with one walk and two strikeouts in 2.0 innings of work...picked off Tyler Locklear at first, his first pickoff since August 16, 2015 with the Double-A Erie SeaWolves.

Scott Bandura (2-for-5) knocked his first Triple-A home run in the 10th inning; a 408-foot, three-run shot to right field to give the Cats a 7-3 lead...marked his first extra-inning home run of his career, and the Cats' first of the season...they had three extra-inning home runs in 2025...was Bandura's 18th multi-hit game and first with Sacramento.

Buddy Kennedy (1-for-5) knocked his team-leading eighth home run of the season, marking his third-straight game with a longball...the Cats had two players homer in three-straight games last season (Bryce Eldridge and Daniel Johnson)...the last time Kennedy homered in three-straight games was May 14-17, 2025 with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs (4-straight)...his eight homers are tied for ninth-most in the PCL...his seven home runs since May 6 are T-1st most in Triple-A (also, Yanquiel Fernandez, SWB)...his 18 extra-base-hits since April 19 are 3rd most in the PCL and T-5th most in Triple-A...since that date, he is batting .336 (38-for-113) with nine doubles, one triple, eight home runs, 24 RBI, 17 walks, a .646 slugging percentage and a 1.086 OPS in 28 games.

Drew Cavanaugh went 2-for-4 with a double...marked his Triple-A-leading seventh extra-base-hit in his last five games since May 20...he is batting .476 (10-for-21) with five doubles, two home runs, six RBI, two stolen bases, a 1.000 slugging percentage and a 1.500 OPS in that span...was his eighth multi-hit game of the season and fifth with the River Cats.

Nate Furman went 3-for-5 with a double, his second three-hit game of the season (also, April 10 vs. LV)...extended his on-base streak to seven games...he is batting .345 (10-for-29) with two doubles, one home run, three RBI, three walks, one stolen base, a .406 on-base percentage and a .923 OPS in that span since May 17.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 26, 2026

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