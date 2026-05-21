SAC Postgame Notes & Box Score 5.20 vs. SUG

Published on May 21, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sugar Land (20-27) 1 @ Sacramento (27-18) 13

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won tonight's game 13-1, their largest margin of victory this season...shut out the Space Cowboys until a Cavan Biggio solo homer in the top of the ninth...Sac recorded their second multi-double play game of the season, the only team now without multiple multi-DP games is Tacoma.

The River Cats totaled 18 hits on the night, their most in a game this season...they had 18-or-more hits in four games last season...recorded seven hits in the fourth inning, tying their single-inning season-high (done 2x before).

All nine River Cats batters recorded a hit tonight, the fourth time the team has done this feat this season, and third time this month...they also hit a season-high seven extra-base-hits, including a season-high-tying five doubles...all nine River Cats batters also scored a run, the first time doing so this season.

Carson Whisenhunt was the starter and earned his fourth victory of the season...threw 6.0 scoreless, quality innings, allowing four hits, two walks, and fanning three batters...marked his third quality start this season...his 3.35 ERA and 49 strikeouts lead the PCL.

Drew Cavanaugh (3-for-5) recorded his first career multi-home run game...hit his first blast in the fourth, a 405-foot, three-run shot to center field...his second came in the eighth and was a 421-foot, solo homer to right center field...became the fourth individual River Cat to have a multi-homer game this season...were his second and third home runs at the Triple-A level...marked his second three-hit game of the season (also, April 5 with Richmond).

Logan Porter went (3-for-5) hit his first home run of the season, becoming the final River Cat on the Opening Day roster to get a longball...was a 410-foot, two-run knock to center field, the third-longest homer of his Triple-A career...also knocked two singles in the fourth, becoming to the first River Cat this season to record multiple hits in a single frame...has three consecutive multi-hit games for the first time since April 6-12, 2024 with Triple-A Omaha (4-straight)...was his second three-hit game of the season.

Osleivis Basabe (1-for-4) knocked his fourth home run of the season in the first inning, a 385-foot, two-run shot to left field...marked the sixth first-inning home run of his career...his eight extra-base-hits since May 10 are the second-most in Triple-A (Yohandy Morales, ROC, 10)...he is batting .400 (12-for-30) with six doubles, two home runs, nine RBI, five walks, a .800 slugging percentage and a 1.300 OPS in eight games in that span...has reached base safely in 15-straight games.

Scott Bandura made his Triple-A debut tonight...went 1-for-5 with a two-run double in the fourth, scoring Logan Porter and Aeverson Arteaga.

SPACE COWBOYS NOTES

The Sugar Land Space Cowboys lost tonight's game 1-13, their largest margin of defeat this season...they are now 4-15 over their last 19 games since April 29 after beginning the season 6-1...marked their eighth time this season scoring one-or-fewer runs...they are 0-8 in such games...was their sixth time this season allowing double-digit runs to their opponent...they are 1-5 in such instances.

Colton Gordon was the starter and was dealt his third loss of the season...allowed a season-high eight runs on a season-high nine hits (1 HR) with two walks and no strikeouts in 3.1 innings...the last time he allowed eight runs was July 26, 2024 at Sacramento...was his second time this season recording zero strikeouts in an outing (also, April 24 with Houston at New York-AL).

Cavan Biggio (2-for-4) knocked his sixth home run of the season to save the Space Cowboys from a 13-0 shutout...was a 403-foot, two-out shot to center field...has reached base safely in 13-straight games since May 2...he is batting .349 (15-for-43) with two doubles, five home runs, 13 RBI, nine walks, a .744 slugging percentage and a 1.199 OPS in that span...marked his seventh multi-hit game of the season.

Rhylan Thomas went 2-for-3, his 12th multi-hit game of the season and first since May 2...he is batting .229 (11-for-48) with one double, one home runs, three RBI, two walks, two stolen bases and a .568 OPS in 12 games since April 26.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 21, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.