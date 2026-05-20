Sacramento River Cats Homestand Highlights - Festival of Baseball: Heroes and Villains

Published on May 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







WEST SACRAMENTO, Calif. - The Sacramento River Cats are excited to continue the season-long Festival of Baseball with this week's homestand theme: Heroes and Villains.

The River Cats are bringing legendary heroes and villains to the ballpark! From iconic characters to honoring those who serve our country and community every day, fans can enjoy a superhero-filled homestand alongside River Cats baseball. Homestand highlights include:

- Wednesday, May 20: Game Show Night & Sergio Romo Mental Health Pregame Talk

- Friday, May 22: Bryce Eldridge Bobblecard Giveaway presented by Toyota

- Saturday, May 23: DC Comics Night

- Sunday, May 24: Heroes Day presented by Budweiser

Wednesday, May 20: Game Show Night & Sergio Romo Mental Health Pregame Talk

Wednesday is Game Show Night! Classic game show fun meets River Cats baseball. Play along and enjoy a night full of laughs and competition!

Former Giants pitcher Sergio Romo and the San Francisco Giants Mental Health Team will be giving a special chalk talk for Mental Health Awareness Month. The talk will be held pregame in Sactown Smokehouse at 5:30 PM. (Ballpark gates open at 5:15.) All fans are welcome to attend this special pregame event.

Friday, May 22: Bryce Eldridge Bobblecard Giveaway and SMUD Orange Friday:

SMUD ORANGE FRIDAY: The Sacramento River Cats rep their Sactown orange jerseys every Friday in tribute to parent affiliate, the San Francisco Giants.

GIVEAWAY: Bryce Eldridge Bobblecard presented by Toyota to the first 2500 fans. One of the newest big names to Giants fans, Eldridge is one of the San Francisco Giants' most recent top prospects and a current infielder. Arrive early and take home a collectible tied to the future of Giants baseball!

FRIDAY HAPPY HOUR: Join us every Friday in the Beer Garden for happy hour and live music! Enjoy $3 off select pours from gates to first pitch. Happy Hour specials are also available in the Sky River Casino Solon Club and Jackson Rancheria Legacy Club.

Saturday, May 23: DC Comics Night and Sutter Health Fireworks Saturday

FAMILY FUN PACK: With savings up to 50%, you can enhance your game day with a hot dog, soda, and an exclusive River Cats item that aligns with our Saturday theme.

THIS WEEK'S LIMITED-EDITION TICKET PACK ITEM: River Cats Justice League Hat

CHEF'S ITEM OF THE GAME: Don't miss the Chef's Item of the Game, available every weekend at Golden Spike. This featured menu item rotates weekly and is directly tied to each Saturday theme night, giving fans a unique flavor to pair with the night's festivities.

THIS WEEK'S ITEM: Wayne Manor Burger featuring white cheddar, bacon jam, garlic aioli, fried onion and arugula.

SUTTER HEALTH FIREWORKS SATURDAY: Enjoy postgame fireworks following every Saturday River Cats game, presented by Sutter Health. This Saturday is superhero themed.

Sunday, May 24: Heroes Day presented by Budweiser

Heroes Day honors the military, first responders, and those who serve our country and communities every day. Join us as we recognize their dedication, sacrifice, and commitment with a day of gratitude. Help us say thank you to the heroes among us.

The River Cats will have in-game recognition of Sactown Standouts among our local first responders and military members, and the River Cats players will wear Armed Forces-themed jerseys that will be available for purchase via an in-game silent auction.

The West Sac Fire Department will have a fire engine parked on Ballpark Dr. A 1943 Ford GPW Military Jeep will be on the concourse courtesy of the California Automobile Museum.

Each weekly lineup also features the following recurring promotions.

Toyota Two for Tuesdays

Value-seekers can enjoy two-for-one concessions menu items, $2 hot dogs and novelty ice cream, plus select two-for-one online ticket offers.

Bogle Wine Wednesday

Fans looking to mix it up midweek can enjoy a toast to local wine country featuring $2 off all Bogle Wines throughout the stadium and a rotating Froze Flavor of the Month at the Bogle Family Vineyard Cart.

Taps and Trivia Thursdays

Built for beer and trivia lovers, Taps and Trivia Thursdays feature interactive in-game trivia and special pricing including $9.16 rotating 16-ounce local taps at the Beer Garden, Sky River Casino Solon Club and Jackson Rancheria Legacy Club, and $5 12-ounce domestic draft selections at all main concession stands.

Kids Rule Sundays

Fuel up with the 5-for-$3 Kids Value Menu featuring five kid-favorite items for $3 each. Join early for player autographs from two River Cats players before the game and kids run the bases post-game!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 20, 2026

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