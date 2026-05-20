Red, White and Boom Set for July 4 at Constellation Field for a Second Year

Published on May 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







SUGAR LAND, TX - Constellation Field will light up the night as it hosts Red, White and Boom on Saturday, July 4 from 6-10 p.m., bringing the community together for an unforgettable Independence Day celebration. This year's event will hold a special significance as we commemorate the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence, honoring America's history, freedom and spirit of unity.

Now in its second year at Constellation Field, Red, White and Boom continues to provide a family-friendly environment for residents and visitors alike.

Guests will enjoy live music, inflatable attractions, face painting and interactive World Cup-themed activities located throughout the venue, creating a fun-filled celebration for all ages. Event amenities at Constellation Field will be available throughout the evening, including concession stands, the playground, Splash Pad and MoonShot Alley. The evening will conclude with a fireworks display in observance of Independence Day.

Tickets will go on sale Tuesday, May 19, starting at $14 per ticket. Kids under 3 will be able to enter free of charge. Sugar Land residents may claim up to four complimentary tickets using a unique access code beginning Friday, June 12, while supplies last. Access codes will be distributed via email to residents with utility billing accounts on file as of Thursday, June 11. If you are already enrolled in e-billing, there is no need to re-enroll or update your profile. Residents who are not currently enrolled are encouraged to sign up for e-billing at www.sugarlandtx.gov/eBilling. Parking will be available in Lots A, B, and C for $7 per vehicle (card payments only).

Single-game tickets for all 2026 Space Cowboys home games are on sale now. 2026 Season Memberships, including Full and Partial Season membership plans, can be purchased online.







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