SAC Postgame Notes 5.19 vs. Sugar Land

Published on May 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sacramento River Cats News Release







FINAL: Sugar Land (20-26) 6 @ Sacramento (26-18) 11

RIVER CATS NOTES

The Sacramento River Cats won today's game, 11-6, giving them a five-game winning streak for the second time this season (also, April 7-15, 7-straight wins)...marked the sixth time the River Cats have recorded double digit runs; they are now 6-0 in such games...are now 13-7 at home, 8-4 in day games, and 5-4 in the first game of a series.

River Cats batters recorded a season-high five home runs on the day...marked the first time they have had five longballs in a single game and the first time they have had four individual Cats hit a homer since August 28, 2025 (6 HR, 5 players homered)...two longballs in the second inning marked the fourth time Sac has recorded multiple homers in a single frame this season...was the 36th time in franchise history the team has hit five-plus homers; they are now 33-3 in such games...the last time they lost while hitting five-or-more longballs was June 15, 2024 at Reno.

John Michael Bertrand was the starter but did not factor into the decision...allowed all of Sugar Land's runs today; a Triple-A career-high six runs (5 earned) on five hits, with three walks and five strikeouts in 4.0 innings of work.

Tristan Beck earned his second win of the season...threw 2.0 scoreless innings, allowing one hit and fanning a season-high-tying four batters (also, April 1 at Salt Lake).

Victor Bericoto (2-for-5) hit his fifth home run of the season, a 413-foot, three-run shot to center field, followed by his team-leading sixth home run in the eighth; a 459-foot, solo-shot to center field...459 feet marked the longest homer by a River Cat and seventh-longest in Triple-A this season (longest, 479 feet)...he became the third River Cat to have a multi-homer game (also, Eldridge and Susac)...he is batting .324 (11-for-34) with three home runs, nine RBI, three walks, a .588 slugging percentage and a .956 OPS over his last eight games since May 10.

Jake Holton (2-for-3) knocked his fourth home run of the season as the leadoff batter in the second...also hit an RBI double in the seventh...was his first multi-extra-base-hit game this season, and first since August 28, 2025 with the Erie SeaWolves (two doubles).

Nate Furman (2-for-4) hit his third homer of the season just two at-bats after Holton in the second, a 422-foot, solo-shot to right center field...422 feet was the fourth-longest homer hit by a River Cat this season (Bericoto, 459 feet, Eldridge, 434 feet and Bader, 424 feet)...was his first homer since April 25 (2) vs. Albuquerque.

Buddy Kennedy (1-for-3) recorded his fifth home run of the season, a 378-foot, three-run shot to left field in the fifth...Kennedy's 14 extra-base-hits since April 19 are fourth-most in the PCL...he is also batting .322 (29-for-90) with eight doubles, one triple, five home runs, 19 RBI, 14 walks, a .600 slugging percentage and a 1.030 OPS in 23 games since that date.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 19, 2026

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