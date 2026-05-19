OKC Comets Game Notes - May 19, 2026

Published on May 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Reno Aces (22-23) vs. Oklahoma City Comets (24-20)

Game #45 of 150/First Half #45 of 75/Home #21 of 75

Pitching Probables: RNO-RHP Thomas Hatch (2-0, 4.30) vs. OKC-LHP Cole Irvin (3-5, 4.09)

Tuesday, May 19, 2026 | Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark | Oklahoma City, Okla. | 7:05 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets return to Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark on a four-game winning streak and a season-best four games above .500 as they open a six-game home series at 6:35 p.m. against the Reno Aces...The Comets will try to extend their winning streak to a season-best five consecutive games on a $2 Tuesday.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets closed out an impressive offensive week with its best performance in a 20-8 rout of the Albuquerque Isotopes Sunday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Comets jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning with consecutive RBI doubles from James Tibbs III and Jack Suwinski. After Albuquerque tied the game in the bottom of the first inning, the Comets put together a six-run second inning to go ahead, 8-2. Noah Miller homered and Kiké Hernández, Tibbs and Tyler Fitzgerald each had run-scoring doubles. The Comets added another RBI double in the third inning by Chuckie Robinson, and the catcher knocked a two-run single in the fourth inning to increase the lead to 11-2. The Comets produced another six-run inning in the fifth inning, highlighted by Robinson's three-run homer. Albuquerque proceeded to score six runs via three homers between the fifth and eighth innings to shrink the Oklahoma City lead to 17-8. The Comets plated three more runs in the ninth inning, which included Miller's second homer of the day and Alex Freeland's second triple of the game.

Today's Probable Pitcher: Cole Irvin (3-5) is slated to make his team-leading 10th start with OKC...In his last start May 13 at Albuquerque, Irvin took the loss after allowing six runs (two earned) and five hits across 1.1 IP with three walks and one strikeout. It marked just the second time this season Irvin failed to toss at least 5.0 innings and was the shortest start of his career...Entering today, Irvin is tied for the PCL lead in starts and ranks fourth in ERA (4.09) and innings pitched (44.0)...Over four starts at home, Irvin has produced a 3.32 ERA...Irvin, who was signed by the Dodgers Feb. 3 as a minor league free agent, spent last season with the Doosan Bears of the Korean Baseball Organization (KBO), finishing 8-12 with a 4.48 ERA in 28 starts...Irvin has MLB experience with Philadelphia (2019-20), Oakland (2021-22), Baltimore (2023-24) and Minnesota (2024)...He made his MLB debut May 12, 2019 with Philadelphia at Kansas City, earning the win.

Against the Aces: 2026: 0-0 2025: 7-5 All-time: 54-44 At OKC: 32-22

The Comets play their first series against the Aces this season and meet for the only series between the teams at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark...Last season, the teams split the series in OKC June 3-8 with all but one game decided by two runs or fewer. The Comets took four of six games in July to claim the season series...Offensively, Hunter Feduccia (.452 AVG, 1 HR, 8 RBI) led the way in hits while Ryan Ward (.309 AVG, 6 HR, 15 RBI) paced the club in homers and RBI against the Aces...Going back to 2017, OKC has won just one of the last eight home series against Reno, with six of those series ending up in splits, including each of the last two years (18-18; 1-1-6 series record).

Liftoff: The Comets have matched their longest winning streak of the season at four games and a win tonight would give the Comets their longest winning streak since putting together six straight wins July 18-24, 2025 on the road in Sacramento and Reno...Oklahoma City has won three straight series and compiled a league-best 11-4 record since April 30...The Comets were a season-low three games below .500 following a loss April 29 (13-16) and now sit a season-best four-games above .500 at 24-20...Entering April 30, OKC's 13 total wins were tied for the second-fewest in the PCL and OKC sat in eighth place in the overall league standings. Now OKC's 24 wins rank third-most in the league and team has ascended to third place in the overall league standings.

Unleashed: The Comets' offense exploded for 59 runs on 69 hits over the final four games of the team's road series in Albuquerque Thursday through Sunday. The Comets scored at least 10 runs in each of the last four games, with at least 17 runs in two of the last three games. The team batted .404 (69-for-171) with 30 extra-base hits and went 28-for-67 (.418) with RISP. With two outs, the Comets batted an incredible .507 (35-for-69) and scored 34 runs...OKC last scored at least 10 runs in four straight games Sept. 16-20, 2022, with three games in Albuquerque and one in El Paso (50 R)...OKC has tallied 12 or more hits in each of the last four games, marking the first time the team has done that since May 30-June 2, 2024 in Albuquerque (65 H)...Sunday marked the 12th time in the Bricktown era (since 1998) OKC scored 20 runs in a game, last reaching the mark Sept. 18, 2024 at Salt Lake. The Comets last notched 20 hits May 31, 2025 at Las Vegas. On Sunday, Oklahoma City also set season highs with 13 extra-base hits and eight doubles. It was the first time OKC recorded at least 13 XBH since June 16, 2004 at Colorado Springs, when the team collected 11 doubles and three homers...The Comets have now scored six or more runs in 12 of their first 14 games of May and their 126 total runs this month are tied for the most in Triple-A despite having one game canceled...OKC has registered at least one inning of four-plus runs in 10 of the last 12 games...The Comets have hit nine homers over the last three games for their highest three-game total since June 22-25, 2025.

Freestyle: On Monday, Minor League Baseball named Alex Freeland PCL Player of the Week for May 12-17...In his five games with OKC after being optioned by the Los Angeles Dodgers, Freeland went 10-for-25 with three homers, two triples, 11 RBI and eight runs scored. After beginning the series 0-for-7, he finished 10-for-18. In Sunday's series finale, he went 2-for-6 with two triples, a RBI and a walk...During the week, Freeland's 11 RBI, three homers and .920 SLG all led the league, while his 23 total bases and two triples were tied for most and his 1.384 OPS ranked second...In 33 games with the Dodgers this season, Freeland has two homers and eight RBI...Freeland joins James Tibbs III (March 31-April 5) as the second Comet to win PCL Player of the Week this season.

Chuck Wagon: Chuckie Robinson went 5-for-6 with two doubles, a homer and six RBI Sunday. The catcher set a new career high in hits and recorded his first career game with three extra-base hits. He also notched at least six RBI for the second time in his career and first time since 2018 with High-A Buies Creek (HOU)...He became the second OKC player this season with a five-hit game, joining Hyeseong Kim March 28 against Albuquerque in OKC and is the 10th player in the PCL this season to have a five-hit game...He is the fourth Comets player to finish with six RBI or more in a game and the first since Tyler Fitzgeralnd also recorded six RBI May 8 against Salt Lake.

The Third Degree: James Tibbs III finished Sunday's game 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and two walks. Over the last four games, Tibbs is 9-for-16 with two doubles, one triple, eight RBI, 10 runs and eight walks. He has reached base in 17 of his last 23 plate appearances with nine hits and eight walks...He leads the Minors with 28 extra-base hits this season, along with a MiLB-high 106 total bases and is tied for first with 46 runs scored, while his 15 doubles are tied for second-most among all players in the Minors.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald went 1-for-3 with a double Sunday to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games - the longest by a Comet this season. Fitzgerald is 17-for-55 (.309) with three doubles, two homers and 11 RBI during the stretch...The hitting streak is the longest by a Comets player since Jose Ramos closed out the 2025 season hitting safely in 12 games Sept. 5-21. The last OKC with a hitting streak longer than 12 games was Ryan Ward, who had a 17-game hitting streak July 6-29, 2025...Fitzgerald leads all players in the Minors with 61 hits this season, while his 37 RBI rank third among PCL players.

Around the Horn: Jack Suwinski has nine RBI over the last three games (6-for-15, 3 XBH). Since April 10 (30 G), Suwinski leads the PCL with 11 home runs, 36 RBI, 23 extra-base hits and a 1.212 OPS...Ryan Ward has hit safely in six straight games (8-for-25), giving him 455 career hits with OKC. He ranks second on the team's all-time Bricktown-era list for hits and is now seven hits away from Drew Avans' record of 462 career hits from 2021-24. Ward is Oklahoma City's Bricktown-era record-holder for career homers (96) and RBI (348)...Noah Miller collected his second-career multi-homer game Sunday, previously doing so May 1, 2024 with High-A Great Lakes at Wisconsin. Miller is 12-for-31 (.387) with two doubles, two triples, two homers and eight RBI during his current seven-game hitting streak...Tyler Fitzgerald is also currently riding a seven-game hitting streak, going 10-for-26 (.385) with six extra-base hits and 13 RBI.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 19, 2026

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