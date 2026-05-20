Comets Win Fifth Straight, Doubling up Reno

Published on May 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets extended their winning streak to five games with a 6-3 series-opening victory against the Reno Aces Tuesday night at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. Oklahoma City (25-20) broke a scoreless tie, exploding for six runs in the sixth inning. The Comets strung together five straight hits with two outs, sparked by a run-scoring single from Noah Miller to get the rally started. Eliezer Alfonzo followed with a RBI single to give OKC a 2-0 lead. The Comets then began to break the game open with a Tyler Fitzgerald RBI double, a two-run single up the middle from Alex Freeland and a RBI triple by Kiké Hernández to produce a 6-0 advantage. Reno (22-24) put up three runs in the ninth inning on singles from Luis Urías and Andrew Velazquez to trim OKC's lead to three runs.

Of Note: -Oklahoma City extended its winning streak to a season-best five games for the team's longest winning streak since putting together six straight victories on the road July 18-24, 2025 in Sacramento and Reno...OKC improved to 12-4 since April 30.

-The Comets have now scored six or more runs in five straight games and in 13 of the last 15 games...Oklahoma City scored six runs in the sixth inning and has now produced at least one inning of four-plus runs in 11 of the last 13 games, including in each of the last five games.

-In his team-leading 10th start of the season, Cole Irvin (4-5) tossed his fourth quality start for the Comets, firing 6.0 scoreless frames with four hits and six strikeouts in the win.

-PCL Player of the Week Alex Freeland went 2-for-3 with a walk, two RBI and a run scored. He has hit safely in each of his last five games, batting .500 (12-for-24) with 13 RBI.

-Noah Miller extended his season-best hitting streak to eight games with a RBI single and run scored. He is 13-for-35 with two doubles, two triples, two homers and nine RBI during the stretch.

-Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and went 1-for-4 with a run-scoring triple. He played the full nine innings at third base for the second time this season...Hernández is now 7-for-30 with two doubles, one triple and three RBI in nine games with the Comets.

-Tyler Fitzgerald boosted his hitting streak to eight games with a 2-for-3 night, including a double, walk, RBI and run scored. During the stretch, Fitzgerald is 12-for-29 with three doubles, three homers and 14 RBI.

-The Comets pitching staff allowed a season-low one walk for the third time this season and second straight game after doing so in the series finale Sunday in Albuquerque...Oklahoma City pitchers also struck out 10 batters, marking the eighth time the staff has reached double-figures in May.

Next Up: Oklahoma City will look to extend its winning streak to six games at 6:35 p.m. Wednesday against Reno at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark. To purchase tickets, visit okccomets.com or call (405) 218-2182. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 19, 2026

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.