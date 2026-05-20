Hatch Works Scoreless Start But Aces Late Rally Falls Shy

Published on May 19, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Reno Aces News Release







OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. - A late rally could not help the Reno Aces erase a six-run deficit against the Oklahoma City Comets, as Reno plated three runs in the ninth but still fell by a 6-3 final.

It was a scoreless contest through five innings, largely due to the efforts of both starting pitchers. Comets (25-20) starter Cole Irvin punched out four of his first five batters and left after six innings, adding two more punchouts while allowing four hits.

Aces (22-24) starter Thomas Hatch nearly followed suit, striking out two batters with two hits and two walks allowed in 3.1 innings of work. That early exit unfortunately stopped a streak of five straight games having pitched five or more innings by Hatch.

Oklahoma City finally broke through in the sixth, plating six runs with all scoring after two outs had been recorded in the frame. All five hits in the frame also happened with two outs, though it was aided by a pair of leadoff walks.

Reno tried to rally in their final at-bats, scoring three runs on three hits that were started by a Tyler Locklear single. A walk put two aboard where Luis Urías delivered with a single to left field, ensuring no shutout would take place.

After a flyout, the Aces came within striking distance when Andrew Velazquez drove in two with a single to right field. However, one final lineout brought an end to the contest.

The top half of the lineup was responsible for nearly all of Reno's production on the night, combining for six hits with two-hit efforts by Kristian Robinson and LuJames Groover. However, it was the bottom half of the lineup in Urías and Velazquez that earned the RBI.

Charged with the loss was Andrew Hoffmann (1-1), who allowed five of six runs on three hits in 0.2 innings of work.

Game two of this series gets underway on Wednesday at 4:35 p.m. PT.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 19, 2026

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