Comets Score 20 to Win Albuquerque Series Finale

Published on May 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







The Oklahoma City Comets closed out an impressive offensive week with its best performance in a 20-8 rout of the Albuquerque Isotopes Sunday afternoon at Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Comets (24-20) jumped out to an early 2-0 lead in the first inning with consecutive RBI doubles from James Tibbs III and Jack Suwinski. After Albuquerque (25-20) tied the game in the bottom of the first inning, the Comets put together a six-run second inning to go ahead, 8-2. Noah Miller homered and Kiké Hernández, Tibbs and Tyler Fitzgerald each had run-scoring doubles. The Comets added another RBI double in the third inning by Chuckie Robinson, and the catcher added a two-run single in the fourth inning to increase the lead to 11-2. The Comets incredibly produced another six-run inning in the fifth inning, highlighted by Robinson's three-run homer. Albuquerque proceeded to score six runs via three homers between the fifth and eighth innings to shrink the Oklahoma City lead to 17-8. The Comets plated three more runs in the ninth inning, which included Miller's second homer of the day and Alex Freeland's second triple of the game.

Of Note -The Comets tied their season high with a fourth straight win and won a third consecutive series.

-The Comets scored 59 runs on 69 hits over the final four games of the series. The Comets last scored at least 10 runs in four straight games Sept. 16-20, 2022, with three games in Albuquerque and one in El Paso (50 total runs).

-Sunday marked the 12th time in the Bricktown era (since 1998) OKC tallied 20 runs in a game, last reaching the mark Sept. 18, 2024 at Salt Lake. The Comets last notched 20 hits May 31, 2025 at Las Vegas. Oklahoma City also set season highs with 13 extra-base hits and eight doubles.

-Chuckie Robinson finished 5-for-6 with two doubles, a homer and six RBI. The catcher set a new career high in hits and recorded his first career game with three extra-base hits. He also notched at least six RBI for the second time in his career and first time since 2018 with High-A Buies Creek (HOU).

-Noah Miller collected his second-career multi-homer game, previously doing so May 1, 2024 with High-A Great Lakes at Wisconsin. It's the sixth multi-homer game for a Comets hitter this season and second in as many games after Alex Freeland also hit two homers Saturday...Miller is riding a season-best seven-game hitting streak, going 12-for-30 (.400) with two doubles, two triples, two homers and eight RBI during the stretch.

-James Tibbs III finished 3-for-4 with two doubles, four RBI and two walks. Over the last four games, Tibbs is 9-for-16 with two doubles, one triple, eight RBI and eight walks.

-Kiké Hernández continued his Major League Rehab Assignment and went 1-for-4 with a ground-rule double and an RBI. He played four innings at second base...Hernández is now 6-for-26 with two doubles and two RBI in eight games with the Comets.

-Ryan Fitzgerald went 1-for-3 with a double to extend his hitting streak to a career-high 12 games - the longest by a Comet this season. Fitzgerald is 17-for-55 with three doubles, two homers and 11 RBI during the stretch.

Next Up: Oklahoma City looks to keep its momentum going next week at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark when they host the Reno Aces Tuesday night. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m., with $2 select beer, soda and bottled water from a line of Miller, Coors and Pepsi products. Live radio coverage of each Comets game begins 15 minutes before first pitch on AM 1340 "The Game," 1340thegame.com and through the free iHeartRadio or MiLB First Pitch apps.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2026

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