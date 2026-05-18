Nelson's Three-Run Blast Not Enough in 7-6 Loss

Published on May 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Sugar Land Space Cowboys News Release







TACOMA, WA - The Sugar Land Space Cowboys (20-25) dropped the finale of their six-game series against the Tacoma Rainiers (22-23) on Sunday afternoon, falling 7-6 in walk-off fashion at Cheney Stadium. Highlights of today's game can be [?Folder icon] found here.

Tacoma struck first in the opening inning, using a single and two walks to load the bases before a two-run double gave the Rainiers an early 2-0 advantage. The Rainiers added on in the second, stringing together back-to-back doubles to plate another run and extend their lead to 3-0.

Sugar Land responded in the top of the third. Back-to-back singles from Jax Biggers and Daniel Johnson, followed by a walk from Collin Price, loaded the bases for the Space Cowboys. Kellen Strahm lifted a sacrifice fly to left field to bring home Sugar Land's first run of the afternoon. One batter later, James Nelson connected on his seventh home run of the season, a three-run blast that swung the lead in favor of the Space Cowboys at 4-3.

Tacoma answered immediately in the bottom half of the inning, using a single and a two-run home run to reclaim the lead at 5-4. The Rainiers added another solo homer in the fourth, pushing their advantage to 6-4.

RHP Nate Pearson delivered a scoreless inning out of the bullpen, allowing no hits while striking out one. RHP Roddery Muñoz also turned in a scoreless frame, surrendering no hits and punching out two.

The Space Cowboys rallied in the seventh inning after Tommy Sacco Jr., Daniel Johnson and Collin Price drew three consecutive walks to load the bases. Strahm came through with a two-run line-drive single into left field, scoring two and tying the game at 6-6.

Tacoma had the final answer in the bottom of the ninth, recording four consecutive singles to walk off the Space Cowboys and secure a 7-6 victory.

NOTABLE:

- Cavan Biggio went 1-for-4 with a double extending his on-base streak to 12 games. Over that stretch, Biggio is batting 13-for-39 (.333) with two doubles, four home runs, 12 RBI, nine walks and five runs scored.

- James Nelson went 1-for-5 on Sunday afternoon with a home run and three RBI, extending his on-base streak to 25 straight games which is the fifth longest on-base streak in Space Cowboys history.

- RHP Roddey Muñoz tossed a scoreless inning out of the bullpen allowing no hits and punching out two. This is Muñoz third consecutive scoreless outing and the righty has only allowed a run in three of his last eight outings.

The Space Cowboys head to Sacramento next week to face the River Cats in a six-game series. Neither team has announced a starting pitcher for Tuesday afternoon as first pitch will be at 2:05 pm CT. The game can be heard online anywhere at SLSpaceCowboys.com/Listen.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2026

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