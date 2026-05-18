Chihuahuas Finish Road Trip with 12-7 Win

Published on May 17, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas trailed 6-2 in the sixth inning Sunday afternoon before scoring 10 late runs and winning 12-7 over the Salt Lake Bees. The Chihuahuas won twice in the six-game series.

Chihuahuas first baseman Nick Solak went 2-for-4 with a walk and has reached base in 24 straight games. Solak played in all six games of the series and had a .480 on-base percentage. Catcher Victor Duarte went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run and a walk, and he's reached base four times in nine plate appearances since being promoted from Single-A Lake Elsinore this week.

Samad Taylor, Jase Bowen, Marcos Castañon and Carlos Rodríguez had two hits each for the Chihuahuas. Salt Lake pitcher Sam Aldegheri went 6.2 innings to tie the Bees' season high for longest start. Ethan Routzahn pitched the final three innings for El Paso to pick up his second save of the series.

Team Records: El Paso (21-24), Salt Lake (20-24)

Next Game: Tuesday at 6:05 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock TBA vs. El Paso TBA. The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 12 Salt Lake 7 - Sunday

WP: Boyle (4-4)

LP: Dunn (0-3)

S: Routzahn (5)

Time: 2:59

Attn: 3,638







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 17, 2026

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