Cauley Hits a Grand Slam in Round Rock's 23-7 Win Wednesday

Published on May 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas led 7-6 early in Wednesday's game but Round Rock scored 17 unanswered runs to come back and win 23-7. The teams have split the first two games of the series.

Chihuahuas designated hitter Jase Bowen went 2-for-3 with a walk and he's reached base in eight of his nine plate appearances in the series. Round Rock leadoff hitter Cameron Cauley went 4-for-5 with a grand slam, a triple and a walk. It is the third consecutive series that the Chihuahuas have allowed a grand slam. Cauley also stole a base and he hasn't been caught stealing in 14 attempts this season. Round Rock's 23 runs were the most the Express have scored in a game since 2019.

The Chihuahuas walked 13 batters, which tied their season high, and hit four batters, which set a new season high. El Paso third baseman Clay Dungan came in to pitch with one out in the ninth inning and allowed five runs in his second pitching appearance of the season. Wednesday ended El Paso's two-game winning streak and Round Rock's five-game losing streak.

Team Records: Round Rock (17-30), El Paso (22-25)

Next Game: Thursday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at Southwest University Park. Round Rock RHP David Davalillo (0-1, 12.46) vs. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (1-3, 5.29). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

Round Rock 23 El Paso 7 - Wednesday

WP: Church (1-1)

LP: Cienfuegos (1-1)

S: None

Time: 3:21

Attn: 8,482







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 20, 2026

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