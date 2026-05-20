Express Fall in Series Opener to Chihuahuas, 10-7

Published on May 20, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







HOW IT HAPPENED:

El Paso opened the scoring with a pair of runs in the bottom of the first. DH Samad Taylor singled to start the inning and LF Carlos Rodriguez followed with a double to score Taylor. CF Jase Bowen also doubled to score Rodriguez from second, giving the Chihuahuas an early 2-0 edge.

The Chihuahuas exploded for four runs in the third. 2B Pablo Reyes doubled to start the inning and came around to score on an inside-the-park home run by Bowen to make it a 4-0 advantage. El Paso loaded the bases for Taylor, who drove in two runs with an RBI single to extend the lead to six.

The Express rallied for five runs in the top half of the fourth. C Jose Herrera singled to start the inning, and RF Dairon Blanco reached on a fielder's choice. 1B Nick Pratto put the E-Train on the board with an RBI double, scoring Herrera and moving Blanco to third. CF Gilberto Celestino grounded out to first base, scoring Blanco from third and advancing Pratto to third. 3B Jonah Bride tacked on a run with an RBI single to cut the deficit to three. LF Trevor Hauver capped off the inning with a two-run double to trim the El Paso lead to 6-5.

El Paso added two runs in the bottom frame. SS Mason McCoy drove in two runs with a double to grow the edge to three.

Round Rock loaded the bases in the fifth for SS Cam Cauley, who drew a walk to trim the deficit to two.

In the sixth, the E-Train made it an 8-7 game after DH Aaron Zavala tripled, scoring Hauver, who walked to start the inning.

The Chihuahuas added a pair of insurance runs in the bottom half of the inning to regain their three-run lead.

The E-Train could not find the tying run in the ninth and fell in the series opener, 10-7.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express are now a season-high 14 G below .500...have lost 5 G in a row, 8 of their last 10 and 13 of their last 15...are 1-22 when trailing entering the eighth... are 14-6 when scoring at least five runs... 3-6 in series openers.

BIG INNING: Round Rock exploded for five runs in the fourth inning... fifth time this season the Express have struck for at least five runs in an inning... also scored five runs against El Paso in the 3rd inning in a 10-9 win on 4/16... last time the E-Train scored at least five runs in an inning was the 9th inning in a loss against Durham on 5/5.

TEAM EFFORT: The E-Train generated offense from six different players on Tuesday night... all seven runs were scored from seven different players... SS Cam Cauley, 3B Jonah Bride, DH Aaron Zavala, 1B Nick Pratto and CF Gilberto Celestino each drove in a run... LF Trevor Hauver was the lone Express player to drive in multiple runs.

BACK END OF THE PEN: RHP Ryan Brasier, RHP Alexis Díaz and RHP Emiliano Teodo combined to toss 2.2 scoreless innings... the trio allowed just two hits and a walk... the right-handers all struck out at least one batter in their outing... Brasier and Diaz have not allowed a run in each of their last three outings.

NEXT GAME: Wednesday, May 20 at El Paso FIRST PITCH: 12:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Southwest University Ballpark

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the E-Train email newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 20, 2026

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