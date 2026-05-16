River Cats Take Three of Four to Open Series with Express

Published on May 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Round Rock Express News Release







Sacramento got out front with three runs in the top of the fourth. The River Cats quickly loaded the bases and C Logan Porter drove two runners in with his single to center. CF Turner Hill later laid down a sacrifice bunt that allowed RF Grant McCray to come home for a 3-0 advantage.

The Express evened the score in the bottom of the frame with back-to-back homers from 2B Diego Castillo and DH Aaron Zavala. Castillo drove in two with his first round-tripper of the season and Zavala followed with a solo shot.

The River Cats responded with four more in the fifth. 2B Osleivis Basabe tallied an RBI double and McCray had an RBI single as the first batter to face LHP Robby Ahlstrom. Porter drove in his third and fourth runs of the night with a base hit and Sacramento led 7-3.

In the seventh, Porter tacked on his 5th RBI of the evening with a sacrifice fly to right. The sac fly capped off Sacramento's scoring at 8.

Round Rock would score once more in the bottom of the ninth. SS Michael Helman was hit by a pitch and moved to third on C Jose Herrera's base hit. 1B Nick Pratto drove Helman in with a single, bringing the final score to 8-4.

E-TRAIN EXCERPTS:

WHERE WE STAND: The Express have lost 7 of their last 10...are 3-10 with a 6.02 ERA in May...7-15 at Dell Diamond this season...are a season-high 11 G under .500 and 9.5 G out of 1st place...16-12 when recording 7+ hits.

RHP DAVID DAVALILLO: (4.1 IP, 4 H, 6 R, 6 ER, 5 BB, 3 SO, 77 pitches, 40 strikes) made his Triple-A debut on Friday night after being added to the Round Rock roster on Thursday, May 14...had a runner reach 2nd base in each frame...4 hit batsmen is a new Express franchise record...5 walks ties his career-high (also, 5 BB with High-A Hickory on 9/8/24)...utilized the full arsenal, throwing 21 sliders (27%), 19 sinkers (25%), 17 sweepers (22%), 11 splitters (14%) and 9 4-seam fastballs (12%).

2B DIEGO CASTILLO: (1-for-4, HR, 2 RBI, R) belted his 1st home run of the season with a 2-run shot in the bottom of the 4th...89.5 exit velocity is the 2nd lowest on an Express homer this year (87.8 from INF Jonah Bride vs. ELP on 4/17)...slashing .273/.333/.409 with hits in 4 of his last 6 G.

RHP CHRIS MARTIN: (1.0 IP, 4 H, R, ER, 21 pitches, 14 strikes) made his 2nd rehab appearance with 1.0 inning of work in the 7th...allowed a double and a single to the first two batters before surrendering a sacrifice double play...gave up 2 more hits then forced a groundout to finish the frame.

NOTES: OF Trevor Hauver recorded Round Rock's 5th leadoff hit of the season with his single in the 1st...the first since INF Cam Cauley's leadoff single at Oklahoma City on 5/3...Round Rock recorded back-to-back home runs for the first time since July 23, 2025, at Tacoma (C Cooper Johnson and INF Frainyer Chavez).

NEXT GAME: Saturday, May 16 vs. Sacramento FIRST PITCH: 7:05 p.m. CT BALLPARK: Dell Diamond

For more information about the Express, visit RRExpress.com or call (512) 255-2255. Subscribe to the newsletter and keep up with the Express on Facebook, Instagram and X!







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 15, 2026

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