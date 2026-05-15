OKC Comets Game Notes - May 15, 2026

Published on May 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Oklahoma City Comets News Release







Oklahoma City Comets (21-20) vs. Albuquerque Isotopes (25-17)

Game #42 of 150/First Half #42 of 75/Home #24 of 75

Pitching Probables: OKC-RHP River Ryan (0-0, 5.14) vs. ABQ-LHP Carson Palmquist (1-2, 5.49)

Friday, May 15, 2026 | Rio Grande Credit Union Field at Isotopes Park | Albuquerque, N.M. | 7:35 p.m. CT

Radio: KGHM-AM 1340 The Game, 1340thegame.com, iHeartRadio; Video: MLB+, Bally Sports Live

Today's Game: The Oklahoma City Comets will try to even up their series against the league-leading Albuquerque Isotopes when the teams meet at 7:35 p.m. CT at Isotopes Park...The Isotopes have a 2-1 series lead after the Comets won yesterday's game.

Last Game: The Oklahoma City Comets broke out of a recent offensive rut with 12 runs and 18 hits and then had to fend off a furious late charge by the Albuquerque Isotopes in a 12-10 win Thursday afternoon at Rio Grande Union Field at Isotopes Park. The Comets struck first as Ryan Fitzgerald drove in Ryan Ward on a two-out single in the opening inning. Ward's sacrifice fly in the third inning made it 2-0, and Albuquerque got back within one run in the fifth inning. The Comets answered with a two-run sixth, as Zach Ehrhard ripped a RBI double and Alex Freeland followed with a RBI single to make the lead 4-1. The Comets piled on four runs in the seventh inning on run-scoring doubles by Austin Gauthier and Ehrhard, plus another RBI single by Freeland to extend the lead to 8-1. Albuquerque plated a pair of runs in the seventh inning, but Oklahoma City topped that with a four-run eighth inning, taking advantage of six walks in the frame. The Isotopes scored four runs themselves in the bottom of the eighth inning to cut the deficit to 12-7. Then in the ninth inning, Blaine Crim hit a three-run homer to shrink OKC's lead to two runs before the Comets were able to finally put the game away.

Today's Probable Pitcher: River Ryan returns from the Injured List to make his third start of the season after missing the entire 2025 season due to recovery from Tommy John surgery...Ryan was placed on OKC's Injured List April 17 with a hamstring injury and last pitched April 11 against Round Rock, allowing two runs on four hits over 3.0 innings with a walk and four strikeouts in a no decision...MLB's No. 81 prospect and the Dodgers' No. 6 prospect per MLB.com and No. 13 prospect per Baseball America made his season debut April 4 in Las Vegas. Prior to that outing, Ryan's last regular season appearance was with the Los Angeles Dodgers Aug. 10, 2024 vs. Pittsburgh. That was his last of four starts with the Dodgers in his MLB debut season, going 1-0 with a 1.33 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and .208 BAA...Prior to joining the Dodgers, Ryan made five starts with OKC in 2024, going 0-0 with a 2.76 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and .224 BAA...The Dodgers acquired Ryan via trade with San Diego in exchange for IF Matt Beaty March 28, 2022 after he converted to a pitcher from an infielder that prior offseason...He is the younger brother of fellow Comets pitcher Ryder Ryan (currently on IL).

Against the Isotopes: 2026: 5-7 2025: 10-8 All-time: 169-142 At ABQ: 77-82

The Comets are playing their third series in eight weeks against the league-leading Isotopes and Albuquerque has won six of the last eight games between the teams...They most recently played April 14-19 at Isotopes Park with Albuquerque winning the series, 4-2. The series loss was OKC's first at Isotopes Park since May 20-25, 2021, ending a streak of six straight series without a loss in the Duke City (5-0-1)...The Comets won the season-opening series March 27-29 in OKC, 3-2...Through the first nine meetings of 2026, Ryan Fitzgerald racked up 14 hits and 12 RBI against the Isotopes, while James Tibbs III hit three homers and had 12 RBI alongside Zach Ehrhard's 12 RBI...The Comets won the 2025 series, 10-8, with eight of those games decided by one run...The Comets have won back-to-back season series against Albuquerque, as well as five of the last seven, with the Isotopes last winning in 2023...After going 15-4 in Albuquerque from the start of the 2024 season through the first game at RGCU Field this season, OKC is now 2-6 over the last eight games at the venue, winning Thursday after four straight losses. Including the recent blip, OKC is 27-16 over the last 43 games at Isotopes Park going back to 2022.

Treading Water: The Comets seek back-to-back wins today to even their series against the Isotopes at 2-2. The Comets have not started a six-game series this season with more than two losses through the first four games, as OKC has been either 2-2 or 3-1 through the first four games of each of their first six six-game series of 2026...OKC is 21-20 overall and enter today with a chance to tie for their season-best mark of two games above .500 (20-18; 19-17; 9-7; 3-1)...The Comets lost the first two games in Albuquerque this series marking the first time the Comets have lost the first two games of a series since Sept. 2-3, 2025 in Sugar Land...OKC finished the first 40 games of the season with a 20-20 record, marking just the third time over the last 14 seasons OKC has been .500 or worse through 40 games, last done in 2021 (also 20-20).

Unleashed: After scoring a total of three runs and 13 hits over the first two games of the series, the Comets broke out for 12 runs and 18 hits Thursday, including 10 runs between the sixth through eighth innings. After not registering a multi-run inning over the first 24 innings of the series, the Comets scored at least two runs in the sixth, seventh, and eighth yesterday...The hit total tied the team's season high, initially set March 31 at Las Vegas, and Thursday was the seventh time this season OKC scored 12 or more runs in a game, including a fourth time against the Isotopes. All nine Comets collected at least one hit, and seven players finished with multi-hit games...The output came after OKC started the series with its lowest two-game run total of the season...The Comets started this series 13-for-70 (.186) with just two extra-base hits and 1-for-12 with runners in scoring position before Thursday, going 18-for-40 overall and 7-for-18 with RISP...The Comets had entered the series scoring at least six runs in eight straight games for a total of 64 runs and had put together six straight games with an inning of four-plus runs and seven straight games with an inning of three-plus runs.

The Fonz: Eliezer Alfonzo matched his career-high of four hits Thursday, going 4-for-5 with a RBI double. It was Alfonzo's fifth career four-hit game, last done Sept. 3, 2023 with High-A West Michigan (DET) and he became the sixth different OKC player this season with at least one four-hit game...Through 22 games with OKC, Alfonzo is batting .312 (24x77) with six extra-base hits, nine RBI, 15 walks and 15 runs scored and has hit safely in 17 of the 22 games.

Fitz Blitz: Ryan Fitzgerald went 2-for-5 with a RBI Thursday to extend his hitting streak to a season-best nine games - tied for the longest hitting streak of the season by a Comets player. Fitzgerald is 14-for-42 (.333) with two doubles, two homers and 11 RBI during the stretch, which marks his longest hitting streak since the 2024 season when he hit safely in 10 games May 18-30 with Triple-A Omaha...He has 21 multi-hit games this season to lead the Comets...Fitzgerald has 58 hits overall this season - tied for the most in the Minors - while his 37 RBI are seventh in the Minors (first in PCL) and his 86 total bases are ninth (fourth in PCL).

Tyler the Creator: Tyler Fitzgerald went 2-for-4 with a double and two runs yesterday afternoon. Over his last five games, Fitzgerald is 8-for-17 (.471) with three extra-base hits and nine RBI. He joined OKC's lineup April 30 and was held 1-for-15 over his first five games with the Comets before the recent breakout.

Mound Maladies: After holding Albuquerque to one run and three hits through six innings Thursday, the pitching staff proceeded to surrender nine runs and 10 hits across the final three innings. The Comets have allowed eight or more runs 16 times within the first 41 games of the season. That includes each of the last two games and now six times within the last seven games played at Isotopes Park...In 2025, the Comets did not allow at least eight runs for the 16th time until Game 73 (June 20). In 2024, it was Game 77 (June 26). In 2023, it was Game 90 (July 19)...The Isotopes scored four runs in the eighth inning last night and eight of the 13 total innings of four-plus runs allowed by OKC this season have come at Isotopes Park...From the seventh inning on during the nine games in Albuquerque (23 innings of offense), the Isotopes have scored 42 runs while batting .373 (38-for-102). The Isotopes have scored at least four runs in the later innings in six of the nine games and have had six separate innings of four-plus runs.

Around the Horn: Yesterday marked already the third time this season both the Comets and their opponent scored at least 10 runs in the same game, joining April 12 vs. Round Rock (W, 12-11) and April 17 at Albuquerque (W, 13-12). That matches the number of games across the entire 2025 season where both teams reached double digits...Ryan Ward has 452 career hits with OKC and ranks second on the team's all-time Bricktown-era list for hits. He is 10 hits away from former teammate and current Albuquerque Isotope Drew Avans' record of 462 career hits from 2021-24...Zach Ehrhard went 2-for-4 with two doubles and three RBI yesterday. Over the last two games, Ehrhard has tallied three extra-base hits and four RBI...James Tibbs III leads the Minors with 25 extra-base hits and his 95 total bases rank third.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 15, 2026

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