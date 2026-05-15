Sanchez Pitches Well in 3-2 Win Thursday

Published on May 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The El Paso Chihuahuas beat the Salt Lake Bees 3-2 Thursday night to win for the first time in the first three games of the series. Fernando Sanchez allowed only one earned run in four innings in his first career Triple-A start for El Paso.

Sanchez and reliever Sean Boyle combined to retire 15 consecutive batters from the third inning through the seventh. Boyle got the win after pitching three perfect innings. With the score tied 2-2 in the seventh, El Paso third baseman Pablo Reyes hit an RBI double to break the tie. Reyes went 2-for-4 and has reached base in all 30 games he's played this season. Reyes also stole second base in the third inning and is 10-for-10 in stolen base attempts.

El Paso's bullpen left Salt Lake runners at second and third in both the eighth and ninth innings. Catcher Victor Duarte reached on a single and a walk in his first career Triple-A game for El Paso.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 3, Bees 2 Final Score (05/14/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (20-22), Salt Lake (18-23)

Next Game: Friday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at The Ballpark at America First Square. El Paso LHP Jackson Wolf (1-3, 5.59) vs. Salt Lake RHP George Klassen (0-3, 5.32). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.

El Paso 3 Salt Lake 2 - Thursday

WP: Boyle (3-4)

LP: Victor (0-1)

S: Routzahn (4)

Time: 2:44

Attn: 5,245







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 15, 2026

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