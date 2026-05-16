Bees Stun Chihuahuas with Sevent Inning Surge

Published on May 15, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







The Salt Lake Bees batted around in the bottom of the seventh inning Friday night and scored six runs to come back and beat the El Paso Chihuahuas 10-5. Donovan Walton hit a grand slam in the rally, Salt Lake's first grand slam of the season.

El Paso catcher Anthony Vilar went 2-for-3 with a walk in the loss, and he's reached base three times in each of his last two games. Center fielder Nick Schnell went 1-for-3 with a solo home run, El Paso's first homer since the series opener on Tuesday. Designated hitter Pablo Reyes went 0-for-5 with two lineouts at outfielders, ending his on-base streak at 30 games.

The Chihuahuas had five consecutive batters reach with two outs in the first inning, scoring three times and chasing starting pitcher George Klassen from the game. Justin Yeager pitched a scoreless relief inning for El Paso and has thrown 3.1 scoreless innings in the series. The Bees have won three of the first four games in the series.

Box Score: Gameday: Chihuahuas 5, Bees 10 Final Score (05/15/2026)

Team Records: El Paso (20-23), Salt Lake (19-23)

Next Game: Saturday at 6:35 p.m. Mountain Time at The Ballpark at America First Square. El Paso RHP Evan Fitterer (0-0, 2.63) vs. Salt Lake RHP Brett Kerry (1-3, 7.49). The game will air on 600 ESPN El Paso and www.epchihuahuas.com.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 15, 2026

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