Banana Ball's El Paso Debut Expected to Deliver Major Economic Boost to Downtown

Published on May 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

El Paso Chihuahuas News Release







EL PASO, TEXAS - What started as a viral baseball sensation is now expected to become one of the biggest sports entertainment weekends in downtown El Paso this year.

Banana Ball will bring its nationally recognized brand of baseball entertainment to El Paso on Friday, May 15, and Saturday, May 16, 2026. The Texas Tailgaters and the Firefighters will face off at Southwest University Park in a baseball spectacle El Paso has never seen.

As fans prepare for dancing players, trick plays, and nonstop entertainment, Banana Ball is slated to have an economic impact in downtown El Paso, with the two-day event aiming to attract thousands of attendees, including visitors from across the United States and Mexico. Hotels, restaurants, bars, retailers, and tourism partners are expected to benefit from visitors during the weekend.

"MountainStar Sports Group and the El Paso Chihuahuas are proud to bring such an impactful and fun event like Banana Ball to the Borderplex Region for two full days of entertainment and excitement," said Chihuahuas President and General Manager Brad Taylor. "Teaming up with Banana Ball will drive thousands to El Paso and downtown for two sold-out games. This event will have a strong economic impact on our city while providing world-class entertainment to our citizens and many visitors."

Tickets to both games sold out within just a couple of hours after going on sale, highlighting the national reach of Banana Ball and El Paso's ability to attract large-scale entertainment experiences.

The Banana Ball experience includes a pregame street party and an interactive game atmosphere designed to appeal to both sports fans and families. Both the street party and the game are exclusive to ticketed guests.

For MountainStar Sports Group, the event is part of a broader strategy that uses sports and entertainment as a catalyst for economic development and quality-of-life improvements in the Borderplex region.

Over the past several years, MSSG has expanded beyond traditional baseball and soccer offerings by bringing nationally touring entertainment to El Paso and Southwest University Park, designed to draw regional and national audiences.

Over the years, Southwest University Park has transformed into a multi-purpose entertainment hub. Concerts, music festivals, and live entertainment events have drawn fans from across the Southwest and Northern Mexico. The ballpark has hosted concerts such as the Way Out West Country Music Festival and I Love the 90's, combat sports events including professional boxing and MMA, international soccer exhibitions, charity events, galas, and community celebrations.

The arrival of Banana Ball also continues a broader trend of experiential entertainment becoming a major driver for tourism nationwide. With its social media popularity and sold-out stops across the country, Banana Ball has evolved into more than a sports property. It has become a traveling entertainment brand that generates significant community engagement and visitor spending.

For downtown El Paso businesses, the expectation is that May 15 and 16 will feel less like a typical gameday and more like a citywide festival atmosphere.

Additional details regarding event schedules, parking, traffic flow, and fan experiences are expected to be announced by Banana Ball within the coming days.







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 11, 2026

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