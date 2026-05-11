Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees vs El Paso Chihuahuas
Published on May 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)
Salt Lake Bees News Release
Weekly Schedule:
Game 1 - Tuesday, May 12 | 6:35 PM
Game 2 - Wednesday, May 13 | 6:35 PM
Game 3 - Thursday, May 14 | 6:35 PM
Game 4 - Friday, May 15 | 6:35 PM
Game 5 - Saturday, May 16 | 6:35 PM
Game 6 - Sunday, May 17 | 2:05 PM
Broadcast Info
Tuesday-Thursday - https://kmyu.tv/watch
MiLB TV
KSL The Zone
Home Sweet Home
Salt Lake begins a stretch of 12 games in 13 days, all at home at The Ballpark at America First Square. The season's longest homestand begins on Tuesday, April 12 against the El Paso Chihuahuas (19-20; Triple-A, San Diego Padres). Then the fun continues at home as the Tacoma Rainiers (18-21; Triple-A, Seattle Mariners) come to town in the second half of the homestand.
Bring on the Dogs
Salt Lake and El Paso meet for the first time in 2026 as the two clubs open a 12-game season series on Tuesday. The Bees will make their lone trip to Southwest University Park later this season from Aug. 11-16.Salt Lake went 4-5 against El Paso in 2025, beginning the campaign with a season-opening series at Southwest University Park where the Bees claimed one of three games. The clubs reunited in early September at The Ballpark at America First Square, splitting the six-game set to close out the season series.
First and Foremost
Salt Lake has found success early, scoring a run, recording multiple hits while
having an extra-base hit in the first inning in three of the five games against Oklahoma City. Since the start of May, the Bees are tied for the second-most first inning runs scored in the Pacific Coast League while their four extra-base hits in the opening frame are also the second most in the league. Denzer Guzman has been a key catalyst at the top of games, recording three first-inning hits in May, tied for the third most in the PCL in May including two during the series against Oklahoma City.
Hump the Hero
Zach Humphreys now has three straight games with at least one hit. It is his longest stretch, since a career-high nine game hit streak set last season between July 25-August 23, 2025 with Salt Lake. Humphreys set a new career-high with four total hits on Friday, joining Denzer Guzman and Jose Siri as three Bees with a four-hit game this season. Humphreys had the go-ahead two-run double in the 10th inning adding his sixth AAA game with three RBI.
What's to Come
The homestand kicks off Tuesday with Holmes Homes Family Night featuring four seats for just $40 at The Ballpark at America First Square. Wednesday brings Bark in the Park along with Dirty Soda Wednesdays where fans can enjoy $3 Swig drinks. Thursday is Teacher Appreciation Night paired with Thirsty Thursday specials featuring $6 beers and $3 sodas. Friday night is Golf Night followed by a Scheels Postgame Kids Run. Saturday features Military Appreciation Night and the first drone show of the season, plus another Scheels Postgame Kids Run after the game. The week wraps up Sunday with Sunday Brunch at The Ballpark.
Theme Night Schedule
Tuesday, May 12 - 6:35 p.m. MDT
Holmes Homes Family Night
Wednesday, May 13 - 6:35 p.m. MDT
Utah Dirty Sodas Wednesdays $3 Swig Drinks
Bark in the Park
Thursday, May 14 - 6:35 p.m. MDT
Teacher Appreciation Night
Thirsty Thursdays - $6 Beer $3 Soda
Friday, May 15 - 6:35 p.m. MDT
Golf Night - Golf Ball Marker Giveaway
Scheels Postgame Kids Run
Saturday, May 16 - 6:35 p.m. MDT
Military Appreciation Night
Drone Show
Scheels Postgame Kids Run
Sunday, May 17 - 2:05 p.m. MDT
Sunday Brunch at The Ballpark
Pacific Coast League Stories from May 11, 2026
- Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees vs El Paso Chihuahuas - Salt Lake Bees
- Constellation Field to Host 6A Division II Playoff Games - Sugar Land Space Cowboys
- Banana Ball's El Paso Debut Expected to Deliver Major Economic Boost to Downtown - El Paso Chihuahuas
- Salt Lake at Oklahoma City Series Recap - Salt Lake Bees
- Las Vegas Aviators Outfielder Henry Bolte Named Pacific Coast League Player of the Week (May 4-10) - Las Vegas Aviators
- Green Chile Cheeseburgers Night, Aapi Night, Military & Veterans Appreciation Day and Two Fireworks Shows Highlight Upcoming Homestand - Albuquerque Isotopes
- Reno Set to Host Another Six-Game Set with Las Vegas - Reno Aces
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Other Recent Salt Lake Bees Stories
- Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees vs El Paso Chihuahuas
- Salt Lake at Oklahoma City Series Recap
- Season-High 13 Strikeouts Doom Bees in Saturday Night Loss
- Humphreys' Career Night Fuels Bees to Thrilling Extra-Inning Friday Night Win
- Salt Lake Strands 11 Runners, Drop One Run Affair in Oklahoma After Allowing a Five-Run Fourth