Series Preview - Salt Lake Bees vs El Paso Chihuahuas

Published on May 11, 2026 under Pacific Coast League (PCL)

Salt Lake Bees News Release







Weekly Schedule:

Game 1 - Tuesday, May 12 | 6:35 PM

Game 2 - Wednesday, May 13 | 6:35 PM

Game 3 - Thursday, May 14 | 6:35 PM

Game 4 - Friday, May 15 | 6:35 PM

Game 5 - Saturday, May 16 | 6:35 PM

Game 6 - Sunday, May 17 | 2:05 PM

Broadcast Info

Tuesday-Thursday - https://kmyu.tv/watch

MiLB TV

KSL The Zone

Home Sweet Home

Salt Lake begins a stretch of 12 games in 13 days, all at home at The Ballpark at America First Square. The season's longest homestand begins on Tuesday, April 12 against the El Paso Chihuahuas (19-20; Triple-A, San Diego Padres). Then the fun continues at home as the Tacoma Rainiers (18-21; Triple-A, Seattle Mariners) come to town in the second half of the homestand.

Bring on the Dogs

Salt Lake and El Paso meet for the first time in 2026 as the two clubs open a 12-game season series on Tuesday. The Bees will make their lone trip to Southwest University Park later this season from Aug. 11-16.Salt Lake went 4-5 against El Paso in 2025, beginning the campaign with a season-opening series at Southwest University Park where the Bees claimed one of three games. The clubs reunited in early September at The Ballpark at America First Square, splitting the six-game set to close out the season series.

First and Foremost

Salt Lake has found success early, scoring a run, recording multiple hits while

having an extra-base hit in the first inning in three of the five games against Oklahoma City. Since the start of May, the Bees are tied for the second-most first inning runs scored in the Pacific Coast League while their four extra-base hits in the opening frame are also the second most in the league. Denzer Guzman has been a key catalyst at the top of games, recording three first-inning hits in May, tied for the third most in the PCL in May including two during the series against Oklahoma City.

Hump the Hero

Zach Humphreys now has three straight games with at least one hit. It is his longest stretch, since a career-high nine game hit streak set last season between July 25-August 23, 2025 with Salt Lake. Humphreys set a new career-high with four total hits on Friday, joining Denzer Guzman and Jose Siri as three Bees with a four-hit game this season. Humphreys had the go-ahead two-run double in the 10th inning adding his sixth AAA game with three RBI.

What's to Come

The homestand kicks off Tuesday with Holmes Homes Family Night featuring four seats for just $40 at The Ballpark at America First Square. Wednesday brings Bark in the Park along with Dirty Soda Wednesdays where fans can enjoy $3 Swig drinks. Thursday is Teacher Appreciation Night paired with Thirsty Thursday specials featuring $6 beers and $3 sodas. Friday night is Golf Night followed by a Scheels Postgame Kids Run. Saturday features Military Appreciation Night and the first drone show of the season, plus another Scheels Postgame Kids Run after the game. The week wraps up Sunday with Sunday Brunch at The Ballpark.

Theme Night Schedule

Tuesday, May 12 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

Holmes Homes Family Night

Wednesday, May 13 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

Utah Dirty Sodas Wednesdays $3 Swig Drinks

Bark in the Park

Thursday, May 14 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

Teacher Appreciation Night

Thirsty Thursdays - $6 Beer $3 Soda

Friday, May 15 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

Golf Night - Golf Ball Marker Giveaway

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Saturday, May 16 - 6:35 p.m. MDT

Military Appreciation Night

Drone Show

Scheels Postgame Kids Run

Sunday, May 17 - 2:05 p.m. MDT

Sunday Brunch at The Ballpark







Pacific Coast League Stories from May 11, 2026

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